dōTERRA Launches Relief Efforts and Donation Match Campaign to Support Hawaiʻi Communities

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to recent flooding in Hawaiʻi, dōTERRA Healing Hands, in partnership with the Lāhui Foundation, has launched a relief campaign to support individuals and families navigating the aftermath of the disaster. The initiative combines immediate, on-the-ground aid through doTERRA community members with a fundraising effort for Lāhui Foundation to help deliver timely, meaningful support.

Relief efforts are already underway, with 1,150 72-hour emergency kits being distributed across impacted areas through our dōTERRA Hawaii Fulfilment Center and local Wellness Advocates. These kits are thoughtfully assembled with essential supplies to provide immediate relief, comfort, and practical support for local residents.

To further support the health and wellbeing of affected communities, the dōTERRA Hawaii Fulfilment Center is mobilizing locally, donating a range of doTERRA On Guard® products including cleaner concentrate, laundry detergent, hand soap, and throat drops to help maintain hygiene and cleanliness as recovery efforts continue. These donations are being coordinated to ensure resources reach communities where they are needed most.

In addition, dōTERRA Healing Hands has committed to matching all donations made through its Givebutter fundraising page, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, doubling the impact of each contribution and expanding the reach of relief efforts.*

"We're so grateful to support the Lāhui Foundation, who is helping deliver food, supplies, and relief directly to those most affected, ensuring support reaches families quickly and where it's needed most," said Christa Orozco, Director of Responsible Sourcing & Impact Programs at doTERRA. "During times like these, coming together can make a meaningful difference for those affected. We invite everyone to join us in supporting Hawaiʻi communities as they recover and rebuild."

The partnership with the Lāhui Foundation ensures that support is guided by trusted local insight and delivered through reliable community networks, helping to provide care in a way that is both responsive and respectful.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate by contributing to the campaign and helping extend relief to those impacted. With donations matched up to $25,000, every contribution plays a meaningful role in accelerating recovery efforts.*

To learn more or to donate, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through its new Wellness Made Simple program—dōTERRA's science-backed approach to laying a strong wellness foundation—the company empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at doTERRA.com

*About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, clean water, and more. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.

SOURCE doTERRA International, LLC