dōTERRA Partners with Save the Children and Cobie Smulders to Support Underserved Communities Across the U.S.

59,175 Wellness Kits to Reach Children and Families for Hurricane Helene Relief and in Social

Service Centers, Schools, and Community Pantries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dōTERRA, the world leader of essential oils and wellness products, has partnered with global humanitarian organization Save the Children to provide thousands of wellness kits to support children and families across the United States. Recently, dōTERRA supplied kits for Save the Children's hurricane response efforts, in coordination with Save the Children ambassador, Cobie Smulders. This impactful collaboration will deliver 59,175 kits to Save the Children's distribution sites by the end of the year, including sites supporting families in eastern Tennessee affected by Hurricane Helene. Each wellness kit is designed to bring essential health and wellness items to underserved communities—empowering families and providing resources to help children thrive.

"We are proud to stand with Save the Children in its effort of making the season a little brighter for so many in need," said Misty Bond, dōTERRA's vice president of corporate relations & philanthropy. "Providing relief kits to hundreds of families in eastern Tennessee continues the on-going efforts of doTERRA Healing Hands to aid those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as well as the tens of thousands of additional kits going to families in support of their well-being by the end of the year."

Through Save the Children's network, dōTERRA's wellness kits are reaching social service centers, border shelters, Head Start centers, schools, food banks, and community pantries. dōTERRA is dedicated to ensuring these kits reach their destinations as quickly as possible, recognizing the difference they can make in communities across the country.

"dōTERRA's support is making a difference for thousands of families during this season of giving, helping bring wellness and relief to those who need it most, one kit at a time," said Dawn Nunn, who leads gift-in-kind programs at Save the Children US. "We're grateful for their continuous generosity and excited to continue working together for children."

To learn how the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation supports causes all over the world, visit doterrahealinghands.org.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the U.S. and around the world, they do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfill their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, Save the Children is the world's first and leading independent children's organization – transforming lives and the future we share. To learn more, follow Save the Children on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and more. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.

