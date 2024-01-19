DUAS RODAS ACQUIRES GERMAN COMPANY AND EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN THE EUROPEAN MARKET

News provided by

Duas Rodas

19 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

JARAGUÁ DO SUL, Brazil, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duas Rodas, a Brazilian multinational producer of flavors, botanical extracts and ingredients for the food and beverage industry, has just acquired 100% of tropextrakt GmbH, a company based in Frankfurt, Germany. The transaction is part of a new growth cycle for Duas Rodas, a company that is about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, with headquarters in Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil, production units in four countries, offices in the US and China and more than 10,000 customers worldwide, with a total turnover of 1.6 billion reais in 2023. "We are a company based on excellence and constant innovation", says Leonardo Zipf, president of Duas Rodas. "With the acquisition of tropextrakt, we will create a business, research and innovation center for the European market."

tropextrakt GmbH imports and distributes botanical extracts and a wide variety of natural tropical fruit products, such as purees and concentrated juices, to about 1,000 customers. In addition to supplying fundamental items to the manufacture of food and beverages, tropextrakt operates a laboratory for testing the application of ingredients in the final product. With the acquisition, this laboratory will be transformed into an innovation and technology center, which will expand the research and development of products aimed at the supplements and functional food industry. The health food market is one of Duas Rodas' main avenues of growth in the European market.

"The European market for botanical extracts and other ingredients for the production of nutraceuticals is one of the most sophisticated in the world", says Rosemeri Francener, international business director at Duas Rodas. "From now on, we'll be closer to local customers to develop increasingly innovative, healthy and sustainable products in partnership."

tropextrakt is the fifth acquisition of Duas Rodas and the fourth outside of Brazil. The company currently has business units in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and China and exports to more than 40 countries. The company offers food and beverage manufacturers more than 3,000 items aimed at formulating various foodstuffs.

The acquisition of tropextrakt will be essential for Duas Rodas to continue to expand its exports. The international market represents, on average, 18% of the company's total revenues and should reach 25% in the next 4 years without new acquisitions, or 45%, with new purchases.

Also from this source

DUAS RODAS ADQUIERE EMPRESA ALEMANA Y EXPANDE ACTUACIÓN EN EL MERCADO EUROPEO

Duas Rodas, multinacional brasileña productora de sabores, extractos botánicos e ingredientes para la industria de alimentos y bebidas, acaba de...

DUAS RODAS ACQUIRES GERMAN COMPANY AND EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN THE EUROPEAN MARKET

Duas Rodas, a Brazilian multinational producer of flavors, botanical extracts and ingredients for the food and beverage industry, has just acquired...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.