Duas Rodas launches Bitter Block flavor technology to the beverage market

SÃO PAULO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New lifestyles have stimulated global consumer interest in food and beverages that will help in their search for better health, natural ingredients, and physical and mental well-being in their daily routine. There is a growing search for products that are nutritious, functional and tasty; this movement means technical and sensory challenges for industries in developing plant-based food and beverages that have "off notes" that are undesirable from the consumer's point of view.

Attentive to market needs and consumer expectations, Duas Rodas is launching Bitter Block, a natural aroma that rounds out flavors and synergistically eliminates bitter notes in drinks such as caffeine supplements, those with high protein content and ready-to-drink teas. Natural ingredients (58%) and attractive flavor (36%) are two important attributes indicated by Brazilian consumers when purchasing a supplement or smoothie, according to Mintel (October 2019).

A pioneer in extracting essential oils from tropical plants in Brazil, with nine decades of operation in the global food and beverage market, Duas Rodas developed Bitter Block using natural aromatizing ingredients and substances.

"Bitter Block was developed to help the industry handle the growing demand for healthy products that provide agreeable and balanced flavors to drinks that have off notes due to their high protein content, amino acids or caffeine. Using this solution, the final product provides a more attractive sensory experience to the palate, preserving essential characteristics and modulating intense bitterness, which is something consumers don't want," said the Marketing Director of Duas Rodas, Paulo Mokarzel.

With 10,000 clients in 30 countries, Duas Rodas has a portfolio of 3,000 items, including aromas, natural extracts, powdered products, condiments, additives, ice cream products, chocolates, and sweets. Founded 95 years ago by German immigrants, it has three factories in Brazil, four factories in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, seven research and development centers, and an Innovation Center. It has products with international Kosher, Halal, Organic Product and Fair for Life certifications, as well as FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

SOURCE Duas Rodas