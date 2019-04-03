Duas Rodas launches dotNAT natural ingredients platform

SAO PAULO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected to growing consumer movements seeking natural essence, health and well-being in food, Duas Rodas is launching dotNAT - designed by nature.

The natural ingredients platform strengthens Duas Rodas' portfolio of natural flavors, botanical extracts and dehydrated fruits and vegetables, born in the midst of the diversity of the world's largest biome. The company has been a pioneer in manufacturing essential oils from tropical plants in Brazil since 1925.

"Our ingredients prioritize authenticity of flavor, the clear and simple translation of nature's complexity to establish harmonious connections among the human senses and promote memorable experiences for consumers," says Antônio Figueiredo Gonçalves, Director of Innovation and Technology at Duas Rodas.

Recognizing that in every flavor there are many stories, Duas Rodas takes special care in each stage of the process, combining its 9 decades of tradition, cutting edge technology, intellectual expertise and know-how about food. "From in-depth knowledge about the properties of raw materials, their transformations, interactions and origin, to the most rigorous processes guaranteeing food safety, everything is thoroughly analyzed and approved," he adds.

The essence imprinted in the company's DNA renders its natural aromas unique, with fresh, limpid high notes of splendid impact and excellent fixation that bring across the origin of each flavor.

Its botanical extracts deliver high performance in flavor as well as in active ingredients, with stability and an international guarantee of food safety. One of the highlights is Fruittion Botanicals, an exclusive line inspired by the diversity of Latin American flora. In the line of dehydrated foods, the company uses processes that prioritize preservation of the nutritional aspects and sensory characteristics of fruits and vegetables.

With 10 thousand clients in 30 countries, Duas Rodas offers 3 thousand items, including lavors , natural extracts, dehydrated foods, condiments, additives, integrated solutions, ice cream products, chocolates and sweets. Founded 93 years ago by German immigrants, the company has three factories in Brazil, an additional four in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, seven research and development centers and an Innovation Center. It has products with Kosher, Halal, Organic Products and Fair for Life international certifications, as well as FSSC 22000 and SMETA.

