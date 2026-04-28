Duck Creek Launches Insurance-Native Agentic AI Platform and Unveils New Applications to Transform Underwriting and Claims

Platform brings insurance agentic intelligence to deliver transparent, auditable, and extensible decisioning and experiences across core P&C workflows

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, today announced the launch of Duck Creek insurance-native Agentic AI Platform, a purpose-built platform enabling insurers to deploy, orchestrate, and govern AI agents across the insurance lifecycle. The Duck Creek Agentic AI Platform is designed to help insurers unlock the significant value opportunity of AI by embedding intelligent automation directly into core insurance workflows, with Boston Consulting Group projecting up to $80 billion in annual impact in the U.S. alone.

Alongside the platform, Duck Creek introduced two new agentic experiences, Agentic Underwriting Workbench and Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL), designed to improve speed, accuracy, and outcomes at critical property and casualty workflows.

The Duck Creek Agentic AI Platform combines core system data, insurance domain models, and neuro-symbolic reasoning to enable AI agents that can operate within the constraints of insurance workflows and current carrier configurations. For Duck Creek core system customers, the agentic platform leverages their current data, manuscripts, configurations, and APIs to seamlessly integrate all of the core intelligence into agentic experiences. By using this combination of deterministic and probabilistic logic, insurance carriers can achieve more optimized and compliant outcomes.

Structured as a layered architecture, the platform brings together intelligence, orchestration, and governance:

Agentic Intelligence – An insurance-native Model Context Repository (MCR) powered by fine-tuned and carrier-trained generative AI models (LLM), machine learning, and neuro-symbolic reasoning grounded in insurance and carrier specific context, rules, and knowledge graphs.

– An insurance-native Model Context Repository (MCR) powered by fine-tuned and carrier-trained generative AI models (LLM), machine learning, and neuro-symbolic reasoning grounded in insurance and carrier specific context, rules, and knowledge graphs. Agentic Orchestration – A unified layer to design, deploy, and coordinate AI agents across any insurance use case, combining automation with autonomous and human-in-the-loop execution.

– A unified layer to design, deploy, and coordinate AI agents across any insurance use case, combining automation with autonomous and human-in-the-loop execution. AI Assurance – Built-in governance and guardrails delivering decision traceability, auditability, observability, compliance controls, and cybersecurity—ensuring every AI-driven action is explainable.

– Built-in governance and guardrails delivering decision traceability, auditability, observability, compliance controls, and cybersecurity—ensuring every AI-driven action is explainable. AI Gateway – An open ecosystem framework with a marketplace, registry, and standardized protocols (including MCP and A2A) to integrate Duck Creek, partner, and customer-built agents.

– An open ecosystem framework with a marketplace, registry, and standardized protocols (including MCP and A2A) to integrate Duck Creek, partner, and customer-built agents. Clarity Data Foundation and Core Systems Integration – Native integration with Duck Creek's systems of record, providing real-time access to policy, claims, billing, and risk data and configurations. The system will also have the ability to provide integration to other core systems.

The platform supports both embedded and headless deployment models, allowing insurers to integrate agentic capabilities into existing workflows while preserving prior technology investments. This flexible architecture enables carriers to scale AI adoption without vendor lock-in.

"Agentic AI will redefine how insurance operates—enabling carriers to move from manual, fragmented processes to orchestrated end-to-end decisioning and support for all personas to drive better outcomes and continuously improve," said Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer at Duck Creek. "Our Agentic Platform combines our leadership in core systems, proprietary insurance domain ontology and expertise, and Agentic AI with neuro-symbolic reasoning to create agents that operate with full context, governance, traceability and human in the loop - so carriers can scale AI with confidence and trust."

Introducing Agentic Applications for Underwriting and Claims

Duck Creek's initial agentic applications demonstrate how coordinated AI agents can transform high-value workflows:

Agentic Underwriting Workbench streamlines the submission-to-quote process by applying AI agents to intake, triage, and enrich submissions in real-time. The solution prioritizes high-value opportunities, automates data gathering, and delivers decision-ready submissions—helping insurers accelerate quote turnaround, improve risk selection, and scale underwriting performance.

Agentic First Notice of Loss (FNOL) transforms claims intake into an intelligent, real-time experience. Coordinated AI agents capture, validate, and route claims across digital, voice, and mobile channels, improving data quality at first contact, reducing cycle times, and lowering loss adjustment expense while enhancing the policyholder experience.

Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and powered by Gemini models, Agentic FNOL introduces capabilities such as policy and coverage verification, and early fraud detection at intake enabling faster and more accurate claims handling.

Together, these applications demonstrate how Duck Creek's agentic approach moves beyond task-level automation to orchestrate end-to-end workflows, improving efficiency, decision quality, and customer outcomes.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, and payments workflows—where decisions are made and compliance is critical. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey / Tara Stred

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SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.