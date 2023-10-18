Duckpin Teams Up with Actress Taraji P. Henson to Launch New Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Website

BALTIMORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duckpin, one of Baltimore's leading digital creative and brand design agencies, is proud to announce the recent launch of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) website. This milestone represents a significant collaboration between Duckpin and BLHF to advance mental health awareness and support within the Black community.

Duckpin worked with the BLHF team to build the site from the ground up, from design to development. Cara Bonadio, COO, summed up the project's essence, stating, "The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is doing amazing work uplifting the African-American community with accessible and culturally relevant mental healthcare. We're beyond proud to partner with this innovative organization to create a digital space that informs, inspires, and connects individuals in the pursuit of better mental health."

The BLHF website is a comprehensive resource hub for individuals seeking mental health support, informative events, and opportunities to contribute to this vital cause. Its versatile design caters to diverse audiences, from those in need of resources to potential donors and philanthropic partners.

In addition to their recent website launch, BLHF has embarked on an extraordinary partnership with kate spade new york to destigmatize mental health conversations within the Black community. Together, they have introduced the innovative 'She Care Wellness Pods' program on HBCU campuses, offering holistic mental wellness care for Black women students. These structures provide free virtual and in-person therapy, psychoeducation, yoga, meditation, workshops, seminars, and rest pods for respite.

