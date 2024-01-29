'DUE SOMETHING ROMANTIC ON LEAP DAY WITH THE ULTIMATE LEAP-POSAL AT MELTING POT

Melting Pot

29 Jan, 2024, 10:20 ET

Four lucky couples will win an Ultimate 5-Course Experience on February 29 and fondue date nights for a year  

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Take the leap and surprise your special someone with the Ultimate Leap-posal on Leap Day. Known as the most romantic restaurant nationwide, Melting Pot is giving four lucky winners the chance to plan the ultimate proposal with an Ultimate 5-Course Experience – complete with rose petals and candles – on February 29th. To keep the love burning as they plan their nuptials, each couple will also win fondue date nights for an entire year.

"Leap Day only comes around every four years and Melting Pot – known for creating memorable moments – is taking this uniquely romantic day and making it into a forever memory with the Ultimate Leap-posal," said Ana Malmqvist, Chief Marketing Officer for Melting Pot. "A perfect proposal comes down to the details which Melting Pot is providing -- from the romantic restaurant setting to the roses and candles on the table to the Ultimate 5-Course Experience with the sparklers at the end."

The four winning couples' extravagant evening will begin with a romantic rose bouquet, rose petals and candles awaiting at their Lovers' Lane table. They will then be treated to the Ultimate 5-Course Experience – a lavish celebration, from Chef-Crafted Cheese Fondue with Double Dippers to Premium Entrées to the grand finale with a Chocolate Explosion Fondue that arrives with fire and sparkles. Also, the cue to make the big move – with their own sparkler – and propose.

To enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Leap-posal on Leap Day and fondue date nights for a year (one date night per month), contestants need to fill out an entry form, share something about themselves, their partner, and their love story by 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 18. Four winners will be contacted privately to help plan the surprise of a lifetime. Winners will be selected and contacted by Feb. 22.  

For more information on the Ultimate Leap-posal including official rules, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/leap-posal.aspx.  

About Melting Pot
Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Jackie Rodriguez, [email protected]

SOURCE Melting Pot

