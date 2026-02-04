Melting Pot Announces Strategic Expansion Across Canada, Targets Major Hubs for New Growth

The iconic fondue franchise is launching expansion efforts to build on its existing Edmonton presence, targeting new growth in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot , the 94-unit experiential fondue franchise, is launching a strategic push to expand its footprint across Canada. Following a surge in inquiries from Canada, specifically, and strong growth in 2025, including four new restaurants opened and three additional franchises awarded, Melting Pot is looking to build on that momentum. With an Edmonton location, which has been operating for over 15 years, the brand already has a flagship spot and has identified a key opportunity to build on that presence through 2026 and beyond.

"We saw a lot more people reaching out from Toronto and Calgary; we saw a need," said Collin Benyo , Franchise Growth Strategist. "There's already a fondue culture ingrained in Canada, and there's nothing else like what we do in the country, not the four-course experience we provide. This unique positioning, combined with our existing footprint in Edmonton, sets us up well for growth."

Melting Pot has identified Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa as core hubs for expansion. Now, the team is looking to partner with qualified entrepreneurs who are intimately familiar with the hospitality landscape in Canada to open between one and five new restaurants by 2030.

As it pursues growth in Canada, Melting Pot is focused on finding the right franchise partners who bring hospitality experience and intimate knowledge of the market. This will ensure Melting Pot is able to build an incredible foundation and set the stage for its "presence to be felt just as it is in the U.S."

"As we grow in Canada, we're specifically looking for people who are familiar with the hospitality industry and understand the demands of running a hospitality franchise in Canada. It's a different approach," Benyo said.

By prioritizing partners with strong roots in the Canadian market, Melting Pot will leverage shared expertise to navigate the nuances of labor and supply chain requirements, maintaining a model that protects franchisees' margins and respects guests' expectations from day one rather than retrofitting a U.S. strategy after doors open. In fact, Melting Pot only requires three products to be imported outside of Canada, and has identified local Canadian options for all other purchases necessary to operate a Melting Pot.

To support this momentum, the brand is launching a thorough outreach campaign that will culminate with the Toronto Franchise Show September 19-20, 2026. This period will include local open houses and direct conversations with prospective investors to build a long runway in the country.

"We are a brand that fits the culture of Canada perfectly," Benyo said. "We've refined our operational and purchasing game plans, and we're excited to connect with the right partners who will help the brand to thrive in the growing market."

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 50 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 94 restaurants in 32 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc. (TMPRI), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the franchisor of Melting Pot. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com .

