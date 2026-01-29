MELTING POT REDEFINES VALENTINE'S DAY DINING WITH ROMANTIC, INTERACTIVE 4-COURSE EXPERIENCE

Iconic fondue restaurant welcomes couples, Galentine's and family to celebrate the season of love

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot, the world's premier fondue restaurant, answers the question "where to celebrate Valentine's Day this year" with its unique four-course interactive menu designed for connection, conversation and creating memories.

Melting Pot offers an engaging and delicious dining experience for any occasion this season, such as:

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Melting Pot Restaurants

Romantic Valentine's Day dinners

Galentine's Day dinners and girls' night out

Birthday celebrations

Unique date night ideas beyond traditional restaurants

Anniversary dinners

"Valentine's Day at Melting Pot isn't just for couples; it's for anyone looking to connect over an unforgettable dining experience," said John "JC" Crawford, CEO of Melting Pot. "Whether guests are celebrating date night, a fun Galentine's gathering or simple quality time with loved ones, Melting Pot sets the stage for the Perfect Night Out."

Melting Pot's one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day dining experience offers guests four courses of options, including artisan cheese fondue with fresh dippers, fresh signature salads and premium protein entree selections with multiple cooking style options, topped off with the brand's indulgent signature chocolate fondue dessert served with seasonal fruits, brownies, cheesecake bites and more.

Additional Valentine's Day offers and specials vary by location. For more information, visit your local Melting Pot's website for events and offerings.

For over 50 years, Melting Pot has specialized in turning any night out into an extraordinary celebration. With an elevated dining experience at an accessible price point, Melting Pot makes every occasion feel luxurious without the fine-dining price tag.

For more information or to make a reservation at your local Melting Pot restaurant, visit www.meltingpot.com.

About Melting Pot

Founded in Maitland, Florida, in 1975, Melting Pot is the world's premier fondue restaurant. The 50-year-old legacy brand serves over 3 million customers annually as they celebrate the Perfect Night Out, whether for a birthday, anniversary, date night or any special occasion. Famed for its variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrees, Melting Pot's menu features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines and chocolate fondue desserts, offering a premium dining experience in a polished casual setting that invites new and repeat customers to turn moments into memories. Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 30 states, with three new locations expected to open this year.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.meltingpot.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Robinson

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Melting Pot