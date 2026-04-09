Duggal Greenhouse Expands Event Campus

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duggal Greenhouse and Brooklyn Fish Transfer join to form a single, integrated event campus in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. This partnership expands the combined footprint to 65,000 square feet, unifying two neighboring properties into a cohesive, full-campus experience. Together, they establish one of New York City's most flexible, high-capacity event destinations.

Duggal Greenhouse and Brooklyn Fish Transfer

The neighboring venues sit along the Brooklyn waterfront and are defined by a shared industrial heritage. Together, Duggal Greenhouse's iconic industrial-chic architecture and the Brooklyn Fish Transfer's expansive raw terrain create a distinctive, character-rich campus - where exposed structure, scale, and skyline views converge. The result is a one-of-a-kind background for large-scale events, offering an immersive, flexible environment.

"This isn't just an expansion of space — it's an expansion of vision," said Kristen Nelson, Director of Sales at Duggal Greenhouse. "As the world's biggest events come to the US, we're seeing growing demand for scale, flexibility, and brand-first environments. This partnership is our answer - creating a campus that allows brands to dream bigger, move faster, and deliver unforgettable experiences that feel tailor-made for a global audience."

This combined footprint offers unparalleled flexibility, creative and logistical freedom within New York City limits. It includes multiple zoning opportunities for public-facing experiences, hospitality suites, press compounds, media production areas, and back-of-house operations. The two properties can function as a seamless mega-venue or support concurrent events with distinct atmospheres. The collaboration deepens the Brooklyn Navy Yard's role as a hub for the creative economy and large-scale event infrastructure.

This expansion means:

A combined footprint of over 65,000 square feet of total event space

Creative flexibility for large-scale, custom-build experiences

Multiple activations and simultaneous programming across the campus

Diverse aesthetic environments, waterfront access and skyline views

Designed for full-campus takeovers or segmented for intimate events and back-of-house needs - enabling fully immersive, end-to-end event experiences

About Duggal Greenhouse

Located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Duggal Greenhouse is a premier venue for experiential events, global brand activations, fashion shows, concerts, and cultural experiences. Known for its iconic architecture, sustainable design, and panoramic river views, the space has hosted major productions for clients such as Dior, and The United Nations.

www.duggalgreenhouse.com

About Brooklyn Fish Transfer

Operating at the Brooklyn Navy Yard for over 40 years, Brooklyn Fish Transfer has served as a cornerstone of New York's maritime and industrial operations.

The site has evolved into becoming a key player in reimagining the future of the arts and large-scale event infrastructure in the city with deep roots in art, film, photo production, fashion, television, and philanthropic initiatives.

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SOURCE Duggal Visual Solutions, Inc