Duggal Visual Solutions Celebrates Multiple Award Wins This Week in Visual Merchandising and Digital Experience

Produced and executed by Duggal Visual Solutions, LEGO Holiday Windows brought five immersive worlds to life with bold color, seamless integration of technology and design, custom fabricated characters, dimensional letters, and bespoke props. The project showcases Duggal's expertise in innovation, immersive 3D brand experience, and precision execution.

WindowsWear, the industry's leading visual merchandising and retail design intelligence platform; PAVE Global (the Planning and Visual Education Partnership), a nonprofit foundation dedicated to advancing education and careers in consumer environment design; and VMSD (Visual Merchandising and Store Design), the industry's most trusted publication for retail design professionals, are among the industry's most respected global platforms for visual merchandising, creative store design, retail displays, and experiences.

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences that transform environments. As an industry leader, Duggal turns ideas into impactful realities, integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities. With a blend of craft, scale, and storytelling, Duggal delivers everything from bespoke installations to global rollouts of multimedia experiential design, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

Get inspired: https://www.duggal.com

Social Media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

SOURCE Duggal Visual Solutions, Inc