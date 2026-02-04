Duggal Visual Solutions Celebrates Multiple Award Wins This Week in Visual Merchandising and Digital Experience

News provided by

Duggal Visual Solutions, Inc

Feb 04, 2026, 13:58 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duggal Visual Solutions, a leader in creating immersive retail environments and large-scale experiential execution, has received multiple industry honors for its work with LEGO, recognizing excellence in digital experience-driven visual merchandising.

The LEGO Holiday Windows has garnered a Winner of WindowsWear Award for Digital Experience and the PAVE Global + VMSD The Window Awards for Holiday Windows.

Awarded LEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions
Awarded LEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions
AwardLEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions
AwardLEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions
Award Acceptance LEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions
Award Acceptance LEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions
Awarded LEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions AwardLEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions Award Acceptance LEGO Holiday Window by Duggal Visual Solutions

Produced and executed by Duggal Visual Solutions, LEGO Holiday Windows brought five immersive worlds to life with bold color, seamless integration of technology and design, custom fabricated characters, dimensional letters, and bespoke props. The project showcases Duggal's expertise in innovation, immersive 3D brand experience, and precision execution.

WindowsWear, the industry's leading visual merchandising and retail design intelligence platform; PAVE Global (the Planning and Visual Education Partnership), a nonprofit foundation dedicated to advancing education and careers in consumer environment design; and VMSD (Visual Merchandising and Store Design), the industry's most trusted publication for retail design professionals, are among the industry's most respected global platforms for visual merchandising, creative store design, retail displays, and experiences.

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences that transform environments. As an industry leader, Duggal turns ideas into impactful realities, integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities. With a blend of craft, scale, and storytelling, Duggal delivers everything from bespoke installations to global rollouts of multimedia experiential design, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

Get inspired: https://www.duggal.com 

Social Media: 
LinkedIn 
Instagram
TikTok

SOURCE Duggal Visual Solutions, Inc

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Duggal Visual Solutions Unveils Transparent OLED Displays at NRF 2026, Redefining Retail Engagement

Duggal Visual Solutions Unveils Transparent OLED Displays at NRF 2026, Redefining Retail Engagement

Duggal Visual Solutions is set to transform the retail experience at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, where it will debut its latest innovation in...
Duggal Visual Solutions Powers Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue Summer Tour Across the U.S.

Duggal Visual Solutions Powers Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue Summer Tour Across the U.S.

Duggal Visual Solutions is proud to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana on the Light Blue Summer Tour, fabricating a custom tour vehicle that brought...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics