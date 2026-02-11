Duggal Visual Solutions Acquires CSI, Expanding National Print & Installation Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duggal Visual Solutions, a global leader in visual communications, experiential production, and environmental transformation, today announced the acquisition of CSI, a Washington, DC-area print and graphics firm known for its speed, craftsmanship, and customer-first approach. The combination strengthens Duggal's national footprint and enhances its ability to deliver high-quality print, fabrication, and installation services at scale.

Founded in 1976, CSI has built a reputation for fast-turn, deadline-driven production supported by state-of-the-art digital, large-format, and dye-sublimination printing. With more than 30 years of experience, CSI serves clients across the east coast region as well as national brands throughout the US and Canada. Its agile team, advanced equipment, and deep installation expertise make CSI a trusted partner for retailers, corporations, agencies, and event producers.

"CSI's commitment to quality, speed, and service aligns perfectly with Duggal's mission to deliver world-class visual experiences," said Mike Duggal, CEO of Duggal Visual Solutions. "By bringing CSI into the Duggal family, we are adding a presence in the Washington DC area and providing more production capacity for our ever-expanding client base. Combining their successful operation with our industry-leading technology, digital signage solutions, fabrication, and creative services allows them to now offer more solutions to their customers. Together, we expand what we can deliver for clients from local activations to global brand experiences."

"Duggal is the undisputed leader in our industry. Joining our teams allows CSI to elevate our client offerings while staying true to what makes us who we are—speed, service, and craftsmanship," said Sean Haley, VP at CSI. "With Duggal's scale, technology, and creative depth behind us, we can deliver even more value, more innovation, and more reach for our clients."

The acquisition brings together two organizations, Duggal and CSI, both known for their reliability, innovation, customer-centric service, and technology rich production capabilities, creating a unified powerhouse to serve brands on a global basis.

About Duggal

Duggal Visual Solutions specializes in producing compelling visual experiences that transform environments. As an industry leader, Duggal turns ideas into impactful realities, integrating innovative technology with the widest array of in-house capabilities. With a blend of craft, scale, and storytelling, Duggal delivers everything from bespoke installations to global rollouts of multimedia experiential design, stadium-size installations, world-class events, and headline exhibitions.

