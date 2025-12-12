Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments

Abby Motsinger named chief accounting officer and controller after Cindy Lee announces intent to retire following a distinguished career with the company

Mike Callahan, Nick Giaimo and Mike Switzer to assume new leadership positions, reflecting the depth of Duke Energy's finance team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced Cindy Lee, senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller, will retire following 24 distinguished years with the company. Lee will step down from the role on March 1, 2026, and transition into a strategic advisor role until her retirement on Dec. 31.

Abby Motsinger, currently vice president, investor relations, will succeed Lee as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller, effective March 1.

"Abby brings extensive experience and proven leadership across many areas of finance and accounting to her new position," said Brian Savoy, chief financial officer. "Over her 16 years with the company, she is an established, results-driven leader who is known for her strategic mindset and focus on high performance and continuous improvement. We look forward to the positive impact she'll continue to have across the organization."

"On behalf of everyone at Duke Energy, I would like to thank Cindy for her invaluable contributions over more than two decades," said Savoy. "Cindy embodies enterprise leadership and genuine care for our teammates. These qualities, along with her strong financial acumen, discipline and integrity, will have a lasting impact on our organization. The deep bench of professionals she developed and mentored will continue to uphold her legacy of excellence. We wish her every success in retirement."

As Duke Energy invests in the industry's largest regulated capital plan to meet unprecedented demand across its territories while maintaining exceptional reliability at a reasonable price, the company announced several further leadership appointments within its Finance organization to continue to drive value for customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

New Leadership Appointments – Effective Jan. 1, 2026

Mike Callahan will assume the role of senior vice president, financial planning & analysis. Callahan is currently senior vice president, treasurer. Before assuming his current position in November 2024, Callahan, who has been at the company for more than 20 years, served in various roles, including South Carolina state president, vice president of investor relations and director of regulated utilities forecasting.

will assume the role of senior vice president, financial planning & analysis. Callahan is currently senior vice president, treasurer. Before assuming his current position in November 2024, Callahan, who has been at the company for more than 20 years, served in various roles, including South Carolina state president, vice president of investor relations and director of regulated utilities forecasting. Nick Giaimo will become senior vice president, treasurer and chief risk officer. Giaimo is currently senior vice president, financial planning & analysis. Before assuming his current role in May 2021, Giaimo served in numerous roles in financial planning & analysis and as director of investor relations and assistant treasurer for Piedmont Natural Gas.

New Leadership Appointments – Effective March 1, 2026

Mike Switzer will succeed Motsinger as vice president, investor relations and retain his current leadership of the corporate development organization. Previously, he also served in several corporate development roles, as well as director of investor relations, over his 18-year tenure with the company.

Motsinger, Callahan, Giaimo and Switzer will continue to report to Savoy.

