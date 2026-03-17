Duke Energy Clean Energy Program Exceeds Enrollment Targets in North Carolina

Cisco, United States Cold Storage Inc. and Daimler Truck North America among early participants to advance sustainability goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Source Advantage Express (GSA Express), Duke Energy's newest clean energy program for large business customers in North Carolina, has surpassed initial enrollment targets, highlighting strong demand for flexible, streamlined access to renewable energy across the state.

The voluntary program allows nonresidential customers to subscribe to capacity from new renewable energy facilities on Duke Energy's grid, helping them match up to 100% of their annual electricity use without securing off‑site generation on their own.

The big picture: Duke Energy developed GSA Express as a more turnkey solution to the company's standard Green Source Advantage plan in response to customer feedback. The program also provides benefits to all Duke Energy retail customers through revenue generated from the sale of clean energy environmental attributes (CEEAs), regardless of whether they participate in the program.

Cisco, United States Cold Storage Inc. and Daimler Truck North America are among the first customers to participate in GSA Express.

By the numbers:

North Carolina (GSA Express): 177.3 megawatts (MW) subscribed and allocated

87.3 MW in Duke Energy Carolinas territory

90 MW in Duke Energy Progress territory

Ten percent of additional capacity each calendar year is reserved for new business customers and will be released to large business customers in the fourth quarter of 2026 if not subscribed.

What they're saying:

Meghan Dewey, senior vice president of products, services and pricing solutions for Duke Energy:

"The strong initial response to Green Source Advantage demonstrates how the program meets the real‑world needs of organizations focused on sustainability. By listening to our customers and building on the success of earlier initiatives, we're proud to offer businesses and institutions a simpler, more flexible path to achieving their clean energy goals – empowering them to make meaningful progress toward a smarter energy future."

Evan S. Brown, renewable energy program manager for Cisco:

"Cisco is proud to build on its long-standing energy strategy in North Carolina by participating in Duke Energy's GSA Express program. The program enables access to locally sourced, scalable renewable power that supports our sustainability goals and long-term energy planning. It strengthens the reliability of our Research Triangle Park operations while contributing incremental capacity to the North Carolina energy grid – demonstrating how local partnerships can deliver practical energy solutions."

Jeff Allen, chief operating officer for Daimler Truck North America:

"Partnering with Duke Energy through the GSA Express program is an important step in advancing our sustainability goals and supporting the long-term energy needs of our operations. With a large manufacturing footprint in the area, this program gives us a reliable, scalable way to access clean energy directly from the grid – helping us reduce our emissions footprint while strengthening the resilience of our network. We're proud to be among the first participants and appreciate Duke Energy's commitment to making renewable energy more accessible for companies in North Carolina."

Michael Lynch, senior vice president – sustainable engineering and automation for United States Cold Storage:

"US Cold has set clear climate goals, including a commitment to source 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and science-based carbon reduction targets that have been independently validated. Programs like Duke Energy's GSA Express help us advance those commitments in a practical way, alongside investments we're already making onsite, such as the solar installation at our Lumberton facility. Together, these efforts reflect our long-term approach to building a more resilient, sustainable cold chain network."

Threshold requirements: GSA Express is available to nonresidential customers who have an annual peak energy demand of at least 1 MW at a single location or a combined peak demand of at least 5 MW across multiple locations within the same Duke Energy service territory.

Keeping emissions accurate: To support accurate emissions reporting, Duke Energy has also launched a new Environmental Attribute Tracking tool in partnership with Cleartrace, providing customers with verified tracking of clean energy attributes and associated carbon reductions.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Logan Stewart

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy