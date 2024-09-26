Duke Energy continues moving water through its river basins, urges caution as Helene increases flood risks in the Carolinas, particularly along the Catawba-Wateree River Basin

Lake levels expected to rise sharply as heavy rains from Helene add to the many inches of rain the region already received this week

Those living along lakes, rivers and in flood-prone areas should exercise caution, stay informed and remain alert

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helene's projected rainfall in the Carolinas has increased significantly, raising concerns about potential flooding, particularly along the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.

"The western Carolinas region has received heavy rains this week unrelated to Helene," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's storm director in the Carolinas. "Meteorologists believe Helene will bring more precipitation than previously forecast, leading to an increased risk of flooding."

Duke Energy oversees the chain of 11 lakes and 12 hydroelectric stations that make up the Catawba-Wateree River Basin. It manages the lakes' water levels by moving water through its generating units and, where possible, operating spillway gates. Water management in one lake often impacts others.

The company began aggressively moving water through the Catawba-Wateree River Basin earlier this week in anticipation of Helene's arrival. Even with these preparations, lake levels are expected to rise sharply and may not be able to store excess water from the expected rain and increased inflows from upstream. This could lead to historic flooding in several areas.

Although rainfall amounts can be unpredictable, Duke Energy encourages communities along the Catawba-Wateree River Basin to prepare for flooding conditions and to closely monitor local lake levels.

"We strongly urge those living along lakes, rivers, and in flood-prone areas to exercise caution, stay informed and remain alert to changing weather and streamflow conditions," said Hollifield. "Residents should follow the instructions of state and county emergency management and keep an eye on emergency notifications sent to their mobile phones."

Duke Energy is actively collaborating with local emergency management officials to ensure they are informed of any changes in water levels. Local authorities will notify residents should evacuations or electrical disconnects be necessary.

Real-time lake level information is available at duke-energy.com/lakes or by calling 800.829.LAKE (5253). Updates are also available through the Duke Energy Lake View mobile app, which is available from the App Store and Google Play.

About the Catawba-Wateree River Basin

The Catawba River begins in western North Carolina near Morganton and flows easterly and southerly into South Carolina, where it joins Big Wateree Creek to form the Wateree River.

The Catawba-Wateree River Basin includes12 hydropower stations and 11 reservoirs located in nine counties in North Carolina and five counties in South Carolina, including the James, Rhodhiss, Hickory, Lookout Shoals, Norman, Mountain Island, Wylie, Fishing Creek, Great Falls, Rocky Creek and Wateree lakes.

The Catawba-Wateree Hydro Project spans over 225 river miles and encompasses nearly 1,800 miles of shoreline, with nearly 80,000 surface acres of water and 255 billion gallons of usable water storage.

Including the Catawba-Wateree River Basin, Duke Energy operates 26 hydroelectric and two pumped storage stations and manages 27 lakes along eight river basins in the Carolinas.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy