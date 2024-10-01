Duke Energy continues rebuilding power grid in South Carolina upstate and North Carolina mountains, service restored to nearly 1.6 million customers impacted by Helene

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy's round-the-clock power restoration efforts continue following the historic damage caused by Helene in the Carolinas. Lineworkers – with the support of tree trimmers, state department of transportation workers and countless others – continue to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers each day.

"We've never seen such widespread devastation and destruction as we're seeing in this region," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy storm director for the Carolinas. "We appreciate our local and state government partners continued help in getting us access to the hard-hit areas so we can make repairs where possible.

"A large amount of our work entails a significant repair or complete rebuild of the electricity infrastructure that powers this region and will support its recovery."

Here's an update as of 4 p.m.:

In South Carolina : Duke Energy restored 566,000 customer outages; 363,000 customers in the upstate remain without power.

: In North Carolina : Duke Energy restored 1 million customer outages; 284,000 customers in the mountain region remain without power.

: Overall, Duke Energy restored nearly 1.6 million customer outages in the Carolinas following Helene.

Duke Energy expects to restore the majority of the remaining 648,000 customer outages by Friday night. Power restoration may take longer in areas that continue to be inaccessible, dependent on infrastructure that has been destroyed or are unable to receive service.

Links and resources: Outage Map: duke-energy.com/outages Outage Alerts: duke-energy.com/outages/alerts Generator safety: duke-energy.com/outages/generators Power restoration process: duke-energy.com/outages/restoring-your-power



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

