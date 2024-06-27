Duke Energy continues to progress on power restoration with nearly 92,000 customers now back in service

More than 113,000 customers were affected by the storm

1,170 working to complete power restoration

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews continue to make progress bringing customers back to service from Tuesday's powerful storms. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 91,886 of the 113,327 customers affected have now been restored.

The hard-hit areas of Bloomington and Terre Haute remain the focus of power restoration. The company estimates the majority of customers in Terre Haute will be returned to service by 6 p.m. Thursday and in Bloomington by midnight, although most will receive their power sooner.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us and appreciate our customers' patience as we work to safely restore power as quickly as possible," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We have a workforce of 1,170 in the field responding today, including assistance from Ohio and Kentucky. Support from our city and county officials and local emergency responders has been critical in this storm response."

Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company's priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Additionally, we also prioritize essential services such as hospitals and water pumping and treatment facilities. Click here for more information on how Duke Energy restores power.

Tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy Indiana



Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 900,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: Angeline Protogere

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy