Duke Energy Florida, consumer groups reach comprehensive agreement focused on increasing reliability, providing resources for vulnerable customers and advancing Florida's clean energy future

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida, consumer representatives and business groups reached a comprehensive agreement that increases reliability and advances the clean energy vision for the state, while focusing on ways to assist and pass on savings to customers.

If approved by the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC), the agreement will allow for an increase in base rates, among other provisions, yet the company still expects overall customer bills to decrease in January 2025, compared to January 2024. The 2022 fuel under-recovery, storm restoration cost recovery and some legacy purchased power contracts will expire by year-end 2024. The removal of these costs will lower customer bills.

Duke Energy Florida has already reduced rates twice this year with reductions in January and June. Residential customers are paying approximately $17 per 1,000 kWh less today, compared to one year ago.

"Duke Energy Florida works hard to meet the unique needs of the diverse customers we serve. We remain committed to delivering on what customers want from us, their local utility," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "This agreement delivers the smarter, cleaner energy future customers deserve while prioritizing reliability and price stability."

If approved, the base rate changes are estimated to result in an average annual 2% bill increase over the three-year period. This is composed of $203 million and $59 million in base rate increases in January of 2025 and 2026, respectively, as well as increases associated with 12 new solar facilities as they come on-line, estimated at $12 million, $71 million and $58 million in 2025, 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Based on current projections, Duke Energy Florida expects a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours to see a decrease in their January 2025 bill of $8.26, a 5% decrease when compared to December 2024.

This collaborative agreement will allow Duke Energy Florida to continue making investments to reduce outages, shorten response times, meet future energy demands, increase clean, solar generation and explore innovative technologies to generate cost savings for its 2 million customers in Florida.

Some of the key takeaways from the proposed 2025-2027 agreement include:

Continued grid modernization to serve increased population growth through improved reliability, resulting in fewer outages and shorter restoration times.

Ongoing power plant enhancements and efficiencies to allow them to produce more power with the same amount of fuel – generating savings for customers.

Building 12 new solar plants between 2025 and 2027, adding another 900 megawatts (MW) of clean energy to Florida's grid.

grid. Continued investments in innovative renewable energy technologies such as utility-scale battery storage to meet growing energy needs, improve reliability and build a stronger, smarter energy grid.

Among other provisions, the agreement provides flexibility for Florida's most vulnerable customers during times of need and extreme weather events, including suspending disconnects for nonpayment of Duke Energy Florida bills when actual temperatures reach 95 degrees or greater. The company will also work to increase participation in its Neighborhood Energy Saver program by 10% and to increase the installation of smart thermostats from 10% to 40% for income-qualified customers.

Duke Energy Florida developed the agreement collaboratively with customer representatives of several consumer groups, including the state's Office of Public Counsel, Florida Industrial Power Users Group, PCS Phosphate Company, Inc., Nucor Corporation and Florida Retail Federation.

The agreement, filed on July 15, 2024, is subject to approval by the FPSC.

