Duke Energy Florida customers will save more than $1 billion in energy costs from company's 2025 infrastructure investments

Targeted investments in 2025 boost energy reliability, reduce customer rates, and drive over $1 billion in total customer savings

By March 2026, residential customers will see monthly bill decrease by an average of $44 or 22%, per 1,000 kWh, compared to January

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2025, Duke Energy Florida teams have completed many targeted investments designed to boost energy reliability, reduce customer rates and expand capacity to meet growing energy demands.

These investments span new additions to the company's renewables portfolio, upgrades to its natural gas power plants, storm hardening efforts, expansion of self-healing technology and innovation in carbon-free energy development.

Together, the projects are saving customers more than $1 billion.

What it means for customers: The investments support energy reliability and help meet the growing needs of the communities that Duke Energy Florida serves, while saving customers money on their monthly bills.

In addition to savings from the grid enhancing investments, the average Duke Energy Florida residential customer will see their monthly bill decrease an average of $44 per 1,000 kWh by March 2026, compared to January.

A breakdown of the investments and how the projects serve customers: Duke Energy Florida's investments in 2025 include:

Clean energy development to lower bills: Clean energy expansion projects are in progress with three new solar sites in Hernando, Sumter and Madison counties now completed, saving customers an estimated $750 million from displaced fuel costs. By the end of 2027, eight additional solar sites will be completed.

Major upgrades are now complete at several of Duke Energy Florida's power plants, achieving the output of a new power plant without building one. As a result of fuel savings from the plant enhancements, customers will save more than $350 million overall and $10 a month on energy bills. Innovation in carbon-free energy: At Duke Energy Florida's DeBary solar site, the company successfully tested the nation's first system capable of producing, storing and using 100% green hydrogen. The innovation supports a more diverse power generation portfolio and advances carbon-free energy.

What they're saying:

Melissa Seixas, president, Duke Energy Florida: "Duke Energy Florida is investing wisely, modernizing responsibly and doing all we can to keep costs as low as possible. Every investment we made in 2025 shared a common purpose to deliver reliable energy while keeping rates low for the customers and communities we serve. As we head into 2026, our priorities remain the same. We'll continue projects and improvements that will lower bills and boost reliability."

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

