Duke Energy partners with community organization in South Carolina to help customers in need stay safe, warm and connected

Together with customers, employees and local partners, Duke Energy is making a difference – providing critical energy assistance so families can stay safe and connected during challenging times.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures drop this holiday season, more families are turning to community resources to make ends meet.

Impact this year: Through the Share the Light Fund®, Duke Energy, its Foundation, customers and employees have contributed more than $670,000 in South Carolina to community agencies this year alone – helping neighbors keep their homes warm and powered when it matters most.

Long-term commitment: Since 2022, more than $11 million has been contributed to nonprofit partners to connect customers in need with assistance nationwide.

What they're saying

Amanda Dow, Duke Energy Foundation South Carolina director: "Behind every request for help is a story—a family, a friend, a community member working to get through a tough time. Through Share the Light Fund and our local partners, we're able to support our neighbors in their moment of need."

Kristi King-Brock, Anderson Interfaith Ministries executive director: "Duke Energy has provided consistent funding to AIM for the last 35 years through the Shine the Light Fund formally known as the Share the Warmth program. This partnership has allowed us to assist thousands of low-income individuals and families with their utility bills. We are so grateful for Duke's continued investment in our work, allowing us to give Hope and change lives."

Shelley L. Price, G.R.A.S.P. executive director: "We are incredibly grateful to Duke Energy for their continued partnership and support through the Share the Light Fund. This funding allows GRASP to provide critical assistance to families and individuals who are facing difficult choices between paying for utilities and meeting other basic needs. Partnerships like this strengthen our community and help ensure that no one has to go without essential services during times of hardship."

How to get help or give back: Customers who need assistance can find local agencies through our Payment Assistance Finder.

Want to help? You can set up a recurring or one-time contribution to the Share the Light Fund – bringing comfort and connection to those who need it most

Deeper dive: Many homes across the Palmetto State were unable to benefit from weatherization programs because of pre-existing health and safety issues. That's why Duke Energy and Duke Energy Foundation awarded $125,000 in microgrants in 2025 to South Carolina nonprofits that have programs to help make necessary repairs to enable households to become eligible for energy efficiency improvements.

Duke Energy also increased incentives and eligibility for many of its energy efficiency and demand response programs in South Carolina, expanding ways customers can save money and energy. For more information about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

