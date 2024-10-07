Duke Energy Florida prepares for more than 1 million power outages; mobilizes approximately 10,000 resources

Company meteorologists continue tracking the storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida is mobilizing approximately 10,000 responders as it prepares for more than 1 million power outages associated with damage from Hurricane Milton.

The National Hurricane Center expects Milton to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge for the west coast of Florida, strong winds and heavy rainfall that will affect the area well ahead of the storm.

The impact of a major hurricane could result in widespread equipment damage causing extended outage durations for our customers. Hurricane Milton is expected to damage homes and businesses making structures unsafe to re-energize.

"Based on the current track, Hurricane Milton will impact the most populated areas of our service territory," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director." Despite extensive system improvements and rigorous tree trimming, the strong winds and flooding will cause power outages. Customers should expect significant damage and make immediate preparations for extended power outage durations."

Duke Energy is sending crews from Duke Energy's Midwest operations in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Responders include power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel.

Trucks will begin arriving at The Villages, Suwannee Valley Farmers Market and Richie Brothers Auction tomorrow. Staging locations are positioned along the outside of Milton's projected path, but as close to the impacted areas as possible. Crews are prepared to start power restoration as soon as weather conditions allow.

Once conditions are safe for travel, workers will be deployed immediately to make repairs and restore electric service as safely and quickly as possible.

Duke Energy meteorologists continue to monitor the movement of Hurricane Milton and are developing up-to-the-minute forecasts to help the company plan and prepare.

Safety information

Duke Energy encourages customers to have a plan in place to respond to an extended power outage after a hurricane or other severe weather. Below are some tips:

Flooding and electrical safety

If rising water threatens your home – or if you evacuate your home – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed power lines.

Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands, or while standing on a wet or damp surface.

Those who cannot receive power due to damage to the property's meter base, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.

For more tips on how to prepare for storm season, and how Duke Energy can help, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.

Outage reporting



Before the storm hits, customers should contact us to make sure their contact information is up to date and their communication preferences are noted, so they receive proactive outreach on the status on a power outage they may experience.

Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy app from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

There is also an interactive outage map where customers can find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

