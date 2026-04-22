Duke Energy Foundation announces first round of America250 grants to strengthen and protect South Carolina green spaces

Funding celebrates Earth Day with $275,000 for trees, trails and parks projects

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen communities across South Carolina as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $275,000 to nonprofit organizations through a first round of funding as part of its America250 initiative.

Where the money goes: The grants – part of a total investment of more than $550,000 in the Palmetto State – will help revitalize parks and shared green spaces, support tree planting, trail maintenance and litter prevention.

Our view: "As we look back on our country's 250-year anniversary, it's an opportunity to reflect on our nation's history while working to support the next generation," said Tim Peason, Duke Energy South Carolina president. "We are proud to partner with local organizations who can help care for the Palmetto State now, so future generations can enjoy its beauty. Together, we can create lasting impact in the communities where we live and work."

Bottom line: This first-round of funding is for 11 grants. In addition, the company is continuing support of environmental stewardship programs with the City of Florence and TreesUpstate.

Friends of Andrews Library

City of Florence

Foothills Trail Conservancy

Kalmia Gardens

KC Trails

Open Space Institute (OSI)

Palmetto Conservation

PalmettoPride Chapters

South Carolina Wildlife Federation

Sumter Green

The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina

TreesUpstate

Upstate Greenways & Trails Alliance

Positive response:

Matt Flege, Executive Director, Upstate Greenways & Trails Alliance: "The America250 grant from the will allow us to create a new trail showcasing the beauty of Lake Keowee to South Carolina residents and visitors alike, while also telling the story of the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina frontier at Fort Prince George. We're grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for this opportunity help people enjoy the natural beauty and history of Upstate South Carolina!"

Susan H. Wild, Chair, Sumter Green: "As we celebrate 30 years of beautifying Sumter, this investment strengthens our commitment to creating vibrant entryways, green spaces, and corridors that reflect the pride of our community. This funding allows us to expand our Green Legacy efforts ensuring that what we plant, build, and enhance today will serve generations to come. Partnerships like this truly make a difference, and together, we continue to invest in a stronger, more beautiful Sumter."

Sarah Lyles, Executive Director, PalmettoPride: "Duke Energy has been a long-time supporter of community improvement in South Carolina and in particular with our Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliates. This grant award will go a long way to support cleanup efforts and beautification projects as we work to get our communities ready to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our great country."

More to come: These grants represent the first announced awards under Duke Energy Foundation's America250 initiative, a more than $1 million investment in community‑driven projects throughout the company's six state service territories to recognize America's 250th anniversary. Additional grant recipients will be announced later this spring, including support for veterans' workforce pathways and initiatives that expand access to history and civics education.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Catherine Ramirez

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SOURCE Duke Energy