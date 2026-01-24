Duke Energy Foundation awards $100,000 to the American Red Cross ahead of Winter Storm Fern

Foundation investments will help meet community needs ahead of inclement weather expected across the Carolinas

Download the Duke Energy and American Red Cross Emergency apps to get real‑time alerts, outage updates and safety information

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Winter Storm Fern is forecast to bring severe winter weather across parts of Duke Energy's service territory, the Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $100,000 in a rapid response grant to the American Red Cross to help Carolinas communities prepare for and withstand storm impacts and sustained cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week.

"Duke Energy's storm response goes beyond restoring power," said Loree Elswick, Duke Energy Foundation president. "While our crews prepare to respond safely and quickly to winter weather impacts, the Foundation is working in parallel to help ensure customers and communities have access to safe, warm places and essential resources."

Funding will be distributed across North Carolina and South Carolina to help strengthen local efforts to address cold-weather needs, including warming shelters, emergency supplies, blankets and support for community-run shelters.

"Severe winter weather can put added strain on families and individuals, particularly those already facing financial hardship," said Alison Taylor, regional executive for the American Red Cross. "Support from the Duke Energy Foundation helps us work hand in hand with local partners to open shelters, provide critical supplies and ensure communities have the resources they need to stay safe and warm."

Duke Energy continues to monitor weather impacts and will adjust operational and community storm efforts as needed.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Contact: Gina DiPietro

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Date: January 24, 2026

SOURCE Duke Energy