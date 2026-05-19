Duke Energy Foundation awards $50,000 to organizations honoring and supporting Florida veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day approaches, the Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $50,000 to five nonprofit organizations honoring and supporting Florida veterans. These grants – part of the Foundation's America250 initiative – will primarily help provide former service members with valuable job readiness skills, resources and connections as they transition to civilian life.

Our view:

Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president: "At Duke Energy, we have a long history of providing career opportunities for veterans, so we know the loyalty, integrity and high-tech skills they bring to any team. That's why we're proud to support these organizations and help empower veterans as they enter into new, meaningful professions."

High-impact investments:

The Foundation for Seminole State College's Mission Finish Line connects student veterans and facilitates networking, leadership development and specialized job training. The $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will give participants access to employment fairs, internship opportunities and relevant seminars and conferences all across the country.





Mission Finish Line connects student veterans and facilitates networking, leadership development and specialized job training. The $15,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will give participants access to employment fairs, internship opportunities and relevant seminars and conferences all across the country. With $7,500 from the Duke Energy Foundation, Friends of Palm Harbor Troop 26 will update the Scout Hut in downtown Palm Harbor to include an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant bathroom. This building serves as a meeting location for local Cub Scouts and Boy Scout troops and is overseen by several active service members and veterans.





will update the Scout Hut in downtown Palm Harbor to include an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant bathroom. This building serves as a meeting location for local Cub Scouts and Boy Scout troops and is overseen by several active service members and veterans. Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services , leveraging $7,500 from the Duke Energy Foundation, will help veterans who have been honorably discharged prepare for their transition from military careers to private-sector jobs. Through the Tampa Bay Job Links program, they will receive personal and career coaching, as well as education and skills to support their job search.





, leveraging $7,500 from the Duke Energy Foundation, will help veterans who have been honorably discharged prepare for their transition from military careers to private-sector jobs. Through the Tampa Bay Job Links program, they will receive personal and career coaching, as well as education and skills to support their job search. A $15,000 award from the Duke Energy Foundation will allow Heart of Florida United Way to expand its Mission United and Digital Horizons initiatives to deliver coordinated workforce development and digital access services to veterans, active-duty service members and their families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.





to expand its Mission United and Digital Horizons initiatives to deliver coordinated workforce development and digital access services to veterans, active-duty service members and their families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. Taylor County Veterans Memorial Park will use $5,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to establish additional monuments displaying names and dates of service for veterans.

Positive response:

John Gyllin, Foundation for Seminole State College vice president for resource and economic development and executive director: "America250 is a special time, and Duke Energy is making it more special for our veteran students at Seminole State College. We are humbled and thankful to receive support and partner with Duke Energy to support our veterans as they pursue meaningful degrees and certificates and better their lives. Thank you, Duke Energy."





"America250 is a special time, and Duke Energy is making it more special for our veteran students at Seminole State College. We are humbled and thankful to receive support and partner with Duke Energy to support our veterans as they pursue meaningful degrees and certificates and better their lives. Thank you, Duke Energy." Janice Shermetaro, Friends of Palm Harbor Troop 26 vice president: "We are grateful for the support of the Duke Energy Foundation. We have had much success in preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices by teaching them the values of the Scout Oath and La w. Thank you for partnering with us so that we can continue our growth in the community."





"We are grateful for the support of the Duke Energy Foundation. We have had much success in preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices by teaching them the values of the w. Thank you for partnering with us so that we can continue our growth in the community." Dr. Sandra Braham, Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services president and CEO: "As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, we are honored to help veterans and transitioning service members as they build meaningful careers beyond military service. These funds will help them translate their leadership, discipline and experience into new opportunities. Their service strengthened our nation, and it is our privilege to serve them in return."





"As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, we are honored to help veterans and transitioning service members as they build meaningful careers beyond military service. These funds will help them translate their leadership, discipline and experience into new opportunities. Their service strengthened our nation, and it is our privilege to serve them in return." Norris Henderson, Heart of Florida United Way Mission United program manager: "Partnering with Duke Energy on our America250: Lighting the Way for Those who Served initiative has strengthened our organization's ability to guide veterans as they access training and certified credentials, establish industry connections and transition to meaningful employment. Nothing is more rewarding than witnessing a veteran reach a higher level of financial stability through our programs. For this, we are most grateful for this partnership with Duke Energy."





"Partnering with Duke Energy on our initiative has strengthened our organization's ability to guide veterans as they access training and certified credentials, establish industry connections and transition to meaningful employment. Nothing is more rewarding than witnessing a veteran reach a higher level of financial stability through our programs. For this, we are most grateful for this partnership with Duke Energy." Roy Grubbs, Taylor County Veterans Memorial Park chair: "Taylor County Veterans Memorial Park is grateful to have this partnership with Duke Energy. Their support helping us expand the park will enable us to continue the lasting tribute to Taylor County veterans that has stood for nearly two decades. This collaboration is a shared commitment to honoring veterans and investing in a place where community, remembrance and pride can grow together."

More to come:

These grants represent the second round of funds awarded under the Duke Energy Foundation's America250 initiative, a more than $1 million investment in community‑driven projects throughout the company's six-state service area to recognize America's 250th anniversary. In April, the Foundation awarded $22,500 to help strengthen Florida communities, and additional grant recipients will be announced in June, including programs that expand access to history and civics education.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

SOURCE Duke Energy