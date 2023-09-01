Duke Energy Foundation donates additional $100,000 to support communities following Hurricane Idalia devastation

News provided by

Duke Energy

01 Sep, 2023, 12:51 ET

  • $50,000 to support local recovery efforts in north Florida
  • $25,000 to support Florida's agriculture community
  • $25,000 to Feeding Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue assisting our communities with disaster relief, the Duke Energy Foundation is committing an additional $100,000 in grants to support local recovery and disaster relief efforts in Florida.

"Our priority following a devastating storm like Idalia is helping customers get back to their lives," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We know this is a time of heartbreak and difficulty for many of our customers and we are grateful to be able to support the organizations that are helping them to rebuild and recover."

These funds will be focused on delivering basic needs support and bolstering recovery efforts for those communities that have been severely impacted by Hurricane Idalia. This includes $25,000 to Feeding Florida, $25,000 to support Florida's agriculture community and an additional $50,000 to support local recovery efforts in north Florida.  

"Seven counties in Florida have been declared disaster areas by FEMA and Gov. DeSantis, which three of our food banks are directly serving," said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida executive director. "In addition to ground zero in the Big Bend area, several counties facing massive flooding will see more limited access to resources than before, and delayed recovery.

"With the financial support of the Duke Energy Foundation, we will be able to provide support to these hardest-hit areas," said Safley. "Our work has begun with MRE and water distributions, but we will quickly transition to providing additional resources, food boxes, produce, and the types of materials and support needed to clean and recover after such a devastating event."

In advance of the storm, the Duke Energy Foundation donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross' disaster responder program and $50,000 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on the northwestern side of Florida earlier this week, causing widespread power outages, flooding and damage to approximately 182,000 customers in Duke Energy Florida's service territory.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear. 

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Contact: Audrey Stasko
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_AudreyS

SOURCE Duke Energy

Also from this source

Duke Energy Florida's restoration efforts intensify in areas hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia

Duke Energy begins power restoration after remnants of Hurricane Idalia pass through the Carolinas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.