Duke Energy helps customers in South Carolina advance sustainability goals through expanded clean energy initiatives

First South Carolina project under Duke Energy's updated Green Source Advantage program enters service

Renewable Choice program enrollment exceeds targets as business demand for clean energy grows

MARION, S.C., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has placed the 10‑megawatt (MW) Ebbie Solar project into service in Marion, S.C., marking the first project in the state to operate under its updated Green Source Advantage program. The milestone comes as Duke Energy's Renewable Choice program exceeded initial enrollment targets in 2025, reflecting strong demand from large commercial and industrial customers for flexible access to clean energy.

The background: Through the GSA program, large business customers can support new renewable energy projects on Duke Energy's grid. Customers receive renewable energy certificates (RECs) and bill credits for the clean energy the projects produce.

Go deeper: Located in Marion, S.C., the Ebbie Solar facility will provide customer‑driven renewable energy for the Schaeffler Group, supporting the company's sustainability goals. Built with American‑made panels and domestic steel, the 10‑MW facility is expected to generate more than 23,000 megawatt‑hours (MWh) of clean electricity annually under a long‑term agreement through the GSA program.

The project was supported by Enel X Advisory Services in its advisory role to Schaeffler and was developed by Headwater Energy, which owns and will operate the facility.

What they're saying:

Joe Bailey, region facilities manager for Schaeffler:

"Partnering with Duke Energy and Headwater Energy on the solar project in South Carolina marks a milestone in our sustainability journey. By generating clean electricity that offsets approximately 25% of the combined energy consumption across our three Cheraw plants, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also reinforcing our commitment to clean energy."

Heather Shirley Smith, Duke Energy's vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for South Carolina:

"Customer feedback has shaped how we design our clean energy offerings, giving businesses multiple, flexible ways to meet their energy and sustainability goals. By building scalable options that balance customer choice with system‑wide benefits, we're helping bring new renewable generation onto the grid while delivering value for all customers."

Zoom out: Duke Energy's Renewable Choice program – its newest clean energy offering for large business customers in South Carolina – has surpassed enrollment targets, underscoring strong demand for flexible, turnkey access to renewable energy. The voluntary program has subscribed 57 MW of new renewable capacity (42 MW in Duke Energy Carolinas territory and 15 MW in Duke Energy Progress territory), enabling eligible nonresidential customers with at least 1 MW of annual peak demand to match up to 100% of their electricity use while providing benefits to all retail customers through Clean Energy Environmental Attribute (CEEA) revenue.

CEEAs are environmental attributes that bundle RECs plus the associated carbon emission reduction/carbon-free attribute tied to renewable energy generation (often tracked per 1 MWh of clean energy).

Why it matters: Demand continues to grow from businesses seeking greater access to renewable energy. Duke Energy is responding by offering new and enhanced programs that help customers make progress toward their renewable energy and sustainability goals.

Next steps: The Ebbie Solar project completed final commissioning and entered operational service on Feb. 3, 2026, and is now delivering renewable energy to the Duke Energy Progress South Carolina grid. Schaeffler will begin full participation in the Green Source Advantage program this month.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

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SOURCE Duke Energy