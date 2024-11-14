Duke Energy Foundation helps make Florida's natural resources more resilient with $285,000 in grants

Ten organizations across Florida receive funding to support resiliency efforts benefiting Florida's ecosystem

Over the past five years, the Duke Energy Foundation donated more than $3 million to environmental resiliency and disaster recovery in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Duke Energy Foundation announced $285,000 in grants to support the environmental vitality and resiliency of communities across Florida. Ten environmentally focused organizations will receive funding to continue Duke Energy's investment in the state's natural resources.

"Florida's natural resources are integral to the quality-of-life residents and visitors cherish," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Duke Energy Florida's investment allows us to help preserve, protect and expand what is unique to our state and the communities we serve."

The grant recipients have initiatives focused on improving Florida's habitat and waterways through preservation and resiliency measures.

One grantee is Bok Tower Gardens in Polk County. The organization is utilizing funding to continue to build a healthy wildlife and pollinator corridor. This work includes habitat restoration in two locations between Mountain Lake and Bok Tower Gardens by planting native, flowering plants to benefit pollinators, and supplying food and shelter to birds, as well as gopher tortoises.

"We are honored to have this contribution as we work to save rare plant species in our area," said David Price, president and CEO of Bok Tower Gardens. "Thanks to Duke Energy, we are more powerful in our efforts to safeguard the environment."

A complete list of grant recipients and supported initiatives is below:

The Nature Conservancy : Preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor and support wildlife connectivity through resilient communities and equitable conservation

: Preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor and support wildlife connectivity through resilient communities and equitable conservation Bok Tower Gardens: Continuation of construction for healthy wildlife and pollinator corridor

Continuation of construction for healthy wildlife and pollinator corridor Highlands County Board of County Commissioners : Highlands County Sun-n-Lake Preserve improvements

: Sun-n-Lake Preserve improvements Audubon Center for Birds of Prey : Protecting Florida's Bald Eagles

: Protecting Florida's Bald Eagles Ducks Unlimited: Ducks Unlimited marsh wetland improvement

Ducks Unlimited marsh wetland improvement Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Healthy Habitat and Oceans (H2O) education initiative

Healthy Habitat and Oceans (H2O) education initiative Tampa Bay Watch: Coquina Key bird island coastal resiliency project

Coquina Key bird island coastal resiliency project Coastal Conservation Association: CCA Florida clam restoration, mangrove nursery and restoration site equipment

CCA Florida clam restoration, mangrove nursery and restoration site equipment Franklin's Promise Coalition: OysterCorps

OysterCorps Horse Farms Forever: 2024 Conservation Summit: Springs Forever

These 10 organizations are the most recent iteration of a consistent focus from Duke Energy on environmental resiliency investments. Over the last five years, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed more than $3 million to ecological initiatives and natural disaster response in Florida.

For more information about the Duke Energy Foundation, please visit duke-energy.com/community/duke-energy-foundation/Florida .

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

