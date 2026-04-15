Duke Energy honors lineworkers who help strengthen grid, restore power

National Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 18 honors the men and women committed to safety, service and the communities they serve

Lineworkers strengthen the system year-round to improve reliability and support faster outage restoration when severe weather hits

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, Duke Energy recognizes National Lineworker Appreciation Day and the lineworkers who keep the lights on. From year-round grid work that improves reliability to storm response, lineworkers bring skill, teamwork and a strong safety focus to the work customers depend on.

"Customers trust us to deliver safe, reliable power every day—and to bring it back quickly after storms and other outages," said Scott Batson, executive vice president and chief power grid officer for Duke Energy. "That's why the work of our lineworkers' matters: they strengthen the system through daily maintenance and upgrades, and they respond in our communities when it matters most. Their skill and safety-first mindset help us provide the dependable service our communities expect today while building a stronger grid for the future."

What you need to know: Lineworkers build, maintain and upgrade the equipment that powers homes and businesses, and they respond when outages occur. Reliability work—replacing aging equipment and adding technology to detect and isolate issues—can help reduce outages and speed restoration. During storms and extreme weather, they coordinate with emergency responders as conditions allow, with safety guiding every job.

Go deeper: Lineworkers — including line, substation and relay technicians — are the hands-on workforce behind Duke Energy's electric grid. They install, maintain and upgrade poles, transformers and power lines to strengthen a more resilient, modern system that can meet evolving customer needs and growing energy demand. Many also live where they work — neighbors helping neighbors stay connected and supported.

What they're saying:

Tyler Hobbs, journeyman lineworker, Duke Energy (North Carolina)

"I take pride in being a lineman in my hometown. When storms hit and power is out, I'm not just restoring power. I'm helping my family, friends, and neighbors. It is a feeling of great satisfaction knowing that I'm supporting the same people who supported me growing up. Being able to serve the community I have lived in my whole life is what makes this job more than just a career."

By the numbers: Duke Energy employs approximately 3,600 lineworkers across its six-state service area, supported by additional contract crews—more than 10,000 professionals working together to keep service reliable.

The bottom line: Lineworkers strengthen a more resilient system customers can rely on. The next time you flip a switch, charge your phone or power your business, take a moment to thank a lineworker and share your appreciation with #ThankALineworker.

Lineworker b-roll and photography:



Lineworkers brighten our communities



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Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Logan Stewart

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SOURCE Duke Energy