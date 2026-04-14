Duke Energy invests $600,000 to train North Carolina's future energy workforce

$500,000 awarded to 20 community colleges; additional $100,000 will support AdvanceNC and the Forward Fund

Duke Energy Foundation has provided over $6 million in funding over past five years to support workforce programs critical to the energy industry and local communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is investing $600,000 to strengthen North Carolina's energy workforce, including $500,000 for 20 North Carolina community colleges and $100,000 for two regional partners expanding access to high-demand training programs aligned with the energy sector.

Why it matters: Community colleges and regional workforce partners are critical to connecting local talent with rapidly growing workforce needs.

Enrollment in North Carolina's community college system grew four times the national average between 2024 and 2025.

Duke Energy has proposed nearly $10 billion in grid investments in North Carolina between 2027 and 2028 to upgrade poles and wires, add smart technology and more to improve reliability, with significantly more infrastructure investments planned over the coming decade.

Zoom in: Schools will receive $25,000 each to support hands-on training, equipment, scholarships and curriculum enhancements for programs connected to the energy ecosystem – from electrical systems and linework to welding, HVAC, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

In addition, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing $100,000 in two regional workforce partners to help scale training pipelines and remove financial barriers for students entering energy-related careers:

The Forward Fund (TFF) ($50,000): Builds on previous Foundation support to expand TFF's zero‑interest loan program for students in skilled trades to cover essential life expenses like transportation and childcare. This year's funding will help pilot support for pipefitting programs at Alamance Community College and Piedmont Community College, helping students cover critical education and certification costs and accelerating entry into high‑demand careers.

Builds on previous Foundation support to expand TFF's zero‑interest loan program for students in skilled trades to cover essential life expenses like transportation and childcare. This year's funding will help pilot support for pipefitting programs at Alamance Community College and Piedmont Community College, helping students cover critical education and certification costs and accelerating entry into high‑demand careers. AdvanceNC ($50,000): A regional partnership among community colleges, universities and workforce boards focused on supplying skilled talent for Central North Carolina employers. This investment will fund a dedicated full-time role to operationalize the program and strengthen connections between education, training and advanced manufacturing employers.

The bigger picture: North Carolina is now home to more than 11 million residents and remains one of the fastest‑growing states in the nation. In 2025 alone, companies announced economic development projects generating more than 35,000 jobs and $24 billion in investments – much of it tied to new manufacturing facilities. That growth is driving rising energy demand and reinforcing the need for a well‑prepared, locally trained workforce.

What they're saying

Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president: "Investing in North Carolina's community colleges is critical as our industry and state meet this incredible growth moment. These programs are proven launchpads into meaningful, in‑demand careers – helping build the workforce that will power what's next and support the infrastructure our customers rely on every day."

"Investing in North Carolina's community colleges is critical as our industry and state meet this incredible growth moment. These programs are proven launchpads into meaningful, in‑demand careers – helping build the workforce that will power what's next and support the infrastructure our customers rely on every day." Dr. Kevin Lee, Piedmont Community College President: "We are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for this investment in Piedmont Community College and the communities we serve. This grant will allow us to launch a short-term pipefitting program that will quickly prepare students for high-demand careers while directly supporting the workforce needs of our region. It's a powerful example of how partnerships can create immediate opportunity and long-term economic impact."

"We are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for this investment in Piedmont Community College and the communities we serve. This grant will allow us to launch a short-term pipefitting program that will quickly prepare students for high-demand careers while directly supporting the workforce needs of our region. It's a powerful example of how partnerships can create immediate opportunity and long-term economic impact." Vanessa Shelton Sotlen, Central Piedmont Community College Associate Vice President: "We are deeply grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for this investment and long-term partnership that allows Central Piedmont to expand hands-on training in our lineworker program. This funding allows us to add critical, industry-specific equipment, which will reduce downtime, improve safety, and ensure our graduates are ready to meet CDL requirements and succeed in the utility workforce."

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy