Duke Energy kicks off monthlong campaign providing more than $600,000 to help fight hunger in South Carolina

Effort will assist at least 60 feeding programs amid funding uncertainties as colder weather and holiday season approaches

Since 2021, Duke Energy and Duke Energy Foundation have dedicated more than $2.6 million to support the efforts of these agencies

Campaign begins with Yam Jam, a volunteer event in Greenville that packages 50,000 pounds of sweet potatoes for holiday food boxes

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As colder weather and the holidays approach, many South Carolina families turn to assistance programs that help support those facing hunger. But those programs are facing challenges of their own to support this tremendous need. That's why it is important to support the organizations that do this great work.

The big picture: Starting this week, Duke Energy with support from Duke Energy Foundation launches the company's annual monthlong campaign to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state.

The initiative will provide over $600,000 to more than 60 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and culminate in final surprise grant announcements on Giving Tuesday. Duke Energy employees will also provide their time and talents volunteering with organizations throughout the month.

This year's campaign also consists of a contribution of $100,000 to the One SC Fund recently activated by Gov. Henry McMaster to support food banks across the state.

Why it matters: Food pantries and rainy-day funds are drained, and many are unsure when government funding will be available. Though many donors and relief efforts like the One SC Fund have stepped up to support them, many communities still need an extra hand.

Zoom in: Every community in South Carolina is home to families who face hunger. The statistics are remarkable – more than 750,000 of our friends and neighbors lack consistent access to high-quality meals. That's 1 in 7 people facing hunger in our state every day, and 1 in 6 of those are children.

Bottom line: Throughout November, Duke Energy will highlight critical community partners that do this incredible work to fight hunger, including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mill Village Farms, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, FoodShare South Carolina and AIM, among many others.

The monthlong campaign began Nov. 6, when Duke Energy joined Mill Village Farms, WYFF, Bon Secours Wellness Arena and nearly 200 volunteers from dozens of companies and organizations around Greenville to bag nearly 50,000 pounds of sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving food boxes to be distributed by FoodShare South Carolina hubs and other food programs across South Carolina.

Additionally, Duke Energy Foundation contributed $105,000 to FoodShare South Carolina organizations across the company's service territory, including $39,000 to Mill Village Farms.

What they're saying

Dan Weidenbenner, executive director of Mill Village Farms and Mill Village Ministries: "As we enter the holiday season, Mill Village Ministries remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring food access for every resident in our community. In the wake of reduced federal support, Mill Village Farms' FoodShare program is stepping up to fill the gap – bringing fresh, affordable produce directly to neighborhoods where it's needed most. Thanks to the continued partnership of Duke Energy and the generosity of our community, we're able to stand in the gap for our neighbors and make sure everyone has access to the healthy food they deserve."

"As we enter the holiday season, Mill Village Ministries remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring food access for every resident in our community. In the wake of reduced federal support, Mill Village Farms' FoodShare program is stepping up to fill the gap – bringing fresh, affordable produce directly to neighborhoods where it's needed most. Thanks to the continued partnership of Duke Energy and the generosity of our community, we're able to stand in the gap for our neighbors and make sure everyone has access to the healthy food they deserve." Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina president: "Our hope is by shining a light on these organizations they will continue to receive the support they need to help address the real problem of hunger in our communities. They are fighting the good fight every day in communities across our state, but now more than ever they cannot do it alone."

Go deeper: Every bit of support to local food banks or soup kitchens is helpful. It could be as simple as a couple of hours of your time or even a monetary donation, but anything you can contribute will make a difference.

To find a community feeding partner near you, search online at SC211.org or text "FOOD" to 211211. Created and managed by the United Way Association of South Carolina, this text message platform was the first United Way program in the nation to offer this resource and launched with support from Duke Energy Foundation.

Customers struggling to put food on the table are also likely making decisions about what bills to pay at home, including their electricity bill. That is why it is important to offer information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough. Learn more at duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy