Duke Energy offers tips to help customers save energy and money as temperatures soar in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures soaring in Indiana, Duke Energy is providing tips to help customers save energy – and money.

High temperatures can lead to higher energy usage and higher bills as Duke Energy customers try to stay cool. To keep your costs low and to reduce overall energy demand, particularly during the afternoon hours when usage tends to peak, customers can follow these simple tips:

Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage. Every degree that you raise your thermostat can help you save up to 5% in cooling costs.

Avoid using your washer/dryer and dishwasher during the day. If possible, delay using those appliances until evening.

Close blinds and curtains during the day to help reduce solar heat gain and keep your home cooler.

Microwaves and cooktops use less energy than electric ovens. Also consider outdoor grilling during those high-demand hours to keep your indoor temperatures lower.

Using a ceiling fan can make a room feel up to 4 degrees cooler than it actually is. Remember, though, that fans cool people, not rooms, so turn them off when you leave the room.

Turn off any unnecessary appliances, unused plug-ins and lights.

Find more tips and tools to help control energy use and costs at duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills.

