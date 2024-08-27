Duke Energy offers tips to save energy and money as temperatures soar in Ohio and Kentucky

CINCINNATI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures soaring across the Midwest this week, Duke Energy has tips to help you take control of your energy use while keeping you and your family cool.

High temperatures can lead to higher energy usage and higher bills as Duke Energy customers try to stay cool. To help manage costs and to reduce overall energy demand, particularly during the afternoon hours when usage tends to peak, customers can follow these simple tips:

Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage.

Avoid using your washer/dryer and dishwasher during the day. If possible, delay using those appliances until evening.

Close blinds and curtains during the day to help reduce solar heat gain and keep your home cooler.

Microwaves and cooktops use less energy than electric ovens. Also consider outdoor grilling during those high-demand hours to keep your indoor temperatures lower.

Using a ceiling fan can make a room feel cooler than it actually is. Remember, though, that fans cool people, not rooms, so turn them off when you leave the room.

Turn off any unnecessary appliances, unused plug-ins and lights.

Find more tips and tools to help control energy use and costs at duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills.

