Duke Energy readies 8,000 workers, urges customers to stay safe as Tropical Storm Helene approaches Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida is readying 8,000 workers to respond to Tropical Storm Helene. As the storm approaches, these skilled individuals are being strategically placed across the state, enabling them to respond as quickly as possible to widespread power outages that are expected as a result of strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The company is also sending crews from Duke Energy's Midwest operations in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Responders include power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel.

Trucks will begin arriving at Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg College Tarpon Springs, The Villages and Suwannee Valley Farmer's Market later this afternoon. Staging locations are positioned along the outside of Helene's projected path, but as close to the impacted areas as possible. Crews are prepared to start power restoration as soon as conditions are safe.

"As soon as conditions allow, our dedicated team will be on the ground, carefully assessing the damage and working tirelessly to get the lights back on for our customers," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "In the meantime, our customers should continue to prepare for this rapidly moving storm and remain vigilant in the days ahead."

Duke Energy Florida urges its more than 2 million customers to consider the following safety tips:

Do not walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.

If rising water threatens your home or business – or if you evacuate due to flooding – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands or while standing on a wet or damp surface.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485 or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Do not drive over – and do not stand near – downed power lines. Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

To report a power outage, text OUT to 57801, call 800.228.8485 or report online or through the mobile app. For more safety tips, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy