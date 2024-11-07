Duke Energy reports third-quarter 2024 financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has posted its third-quarter 2024 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors.

Lynn Good, chair and chief executive officer, Harry Sideris, president, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial results and other business and financial updates during an investor presentation at 10 a.m. ET today.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 833.470.1428 in the U.S. or 929.526.1599 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 367401. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the investors' section of the company's website on Nov. 8.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

Media Contact: Gillian Moore

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Analysts Contact: Abby Motsinger

Office: 704.382.7624

