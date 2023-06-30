Duke Energy restores power to more than 108,000 and continues to respond to severe storm damage

PLAINFIELD, Ind., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 108,000 customers who were affected by the severe and damaging storms that ripped through Indiana Thursday. Winds as high as 90 miles an hour in some areas resulted in more than 202,000 power outages. Approximately 94,200 remain out of service as of about 7 a.m.

The storm caused outages in nearly all of the 28 districts Duke Energy serves in Indiana, particularly in the Western and South-Central parts of the state. Crews have been making repairs while assessment is still underway to determine the full scope of damage.

"We are bringing in a small army to supplement our statewide workforce and speed power restoration," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. "Our priority is always to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate our customers' patience. We're also keeping an eye on the weather because there's the potential for more storms that could hamper restoration."

The company is bringing in personnel from Duke Energy operations in Ohio and Kentucky as well as the Carolinas. Contractors who regularly assist the company in storms are also responding.

"We are seeing large numbers of broken poles, trees in power lines and spans of wire down," Pinegar said. "We also had damage on our electric transmission system, which includes power lines and structures that are our major carriers of power."

Duke Energy will provide power restoration time estimates once there is more information from damage assessment. Extended outages are possible, however, in the hardest hit areas.

Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company's priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

How to report power outages

Customers who experience a power outage can report using any of the following methods:

  • Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
  • Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).
  • Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
  • Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system at 1.800.343.3525.

Customers can receive text, phone or email alerts with power outage updates. Learn how to sign up at outage alerts. Customers can stay informed by texting REG to 57801.

Important safety tips

Duke Energy urges customers to avoid all downed power lines and assume they are energized. Downed lines should be reported to 1.800.343.3525.

If a power line falls across a vehicle that you're in, stay in the vehicle. If you MUST get out of the vehicle due to an immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the vehicle and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the vehicle when your feet touch the ground.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: Angeline Protogere
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
Twitter: @DE_AngelineP

SOURCE Duke Energy

