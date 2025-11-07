Duke Energy shares ways to save energy and money as coldest air of the season arrives next week

News provided by

Duke Energy

Nov 07, 2025, 14:00 ET

  • Empowering customers with tools and tips to manage costs during well-below-average November temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coldest air of the season forecast to arrive early next week, Duke Energy is committed to helping customers across the Carolinas save energy and money as heating systems work harder. By acting now, customers can take more control of their energy use – even as temperatures drop well below typical November averages.

Customers participating in our energy efficiency programs have seen more than $1 billion in bill savings since 2019, highlighting the meaningful impact participating in the programs and taking steps to become more energy efficient can have during colder months.

Stay informed and in control

  • Personalized u sage a lerts: Customers receive timely notifications when their energy use is trending higher than usual, empowering them to take action before costs add up.

  • Usage d ashboards: Easy-to-use dashboards break down energy use by day, week or billing cycle, helping customers spot savings opportunities and make informed decisions.

Simple actions, more savings

  • Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. Every degree lower means more money in your pocket, without sacrificing comfort.

  • Seal leaks and insulate. Prevent cold drafts and keep warmth inside – saving energy and reducing heating bills.

  • Have your heating system checked by a professional. Routine maintenance helps your system operate efficiently, prevents unexpected breakdowns and can extend its lifespan.

  • Change air filters regularly. Clean filters improve airflow and system performance, reducing energy consumption.

  • Let the sun help heat your home. Open blinds and curtains on sunny days to naturally warm your space, and then close them at night to keep the heat in.

  • Operate ceiling fans clockwise in winter. Push warm air down for greater comfort.

Programs that put customers first

  • Free home energy assessment : Get a complimentary energy efficiency kit, personalized usage report and expert recommendations – so you can start saving right away.

  • Rebates for u pgrades: Save on energy-efficient equipment and insulation upgrades through Smart $aver®.

  • Bill c redits: Enroll your smart thermostat and water heater in Power Manager®/EnergyWise® Home and get paid for automatically shifting energy use to off-peak times.

  • Income-qualified weatherization  assistance : Income-qualified customers can get free energy upgrades, such as insulation, air sealing and HVAC repairs, to reduce bills and improve comfort year-round.

For even more ways to save, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. 

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage. 

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition. 

24-Hour: 800.559.3853 

SOURCE Duke Energy

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Duke Energy kicks off monthlong campaign providing more than $600,000 to help fight hunger in South Carolina

Duke Energy kicks off monthlong campaign providing more than $600,000 to help fight hunger in South Carolina

As colder weather and the holidays approach, many South Carolina families turn to assistance programs that help support those facing hunger. But...
Duke Energy reports third-quarter 2025 financial results

Duke Energy reports third-quarter 2025 financial results

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has posted its third-quarter 2025 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at the following...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Gas

Gas

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

News Releases in Similar Topics