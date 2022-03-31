Duke Energy supports economic development in Indiana with nearly $120,000 in grants

PLAINFIELD, Ind., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is awarding nearly $120,000 in strategic grants to 26 economic development groups to spur new jobs and investment across Indiana.

"Duke Energy is working hand in hand with our local and regional economic development partners to accelerate growth and job creation in the communities we serve," said Erin Schneider, director of economic development for Duke Energy Indiana. "We're proud to support these organizations, each of which plays a critical role in marketing Indiana's communities to attract businesses and enhance the quality of life for our customers."

The funding is through Duke Energy's Partnership Program, which supports organizations that increase awareness of a community or region's economic development strategies and product availability. This may include tours and special events to promote business sites and communities; marketing campaigns and promotional materials; and website development and updates.

"Shelby County's highly skilled workforce, affordable utilities and central location make it a really attractive area for large manufacturing operations," said Brian Asher, executive director of the Shelby County Development Corporation. "Duke Energy's support will help fund an advertisement in The Japan Times that coincides with our travel to the country this fall to attract additional jobs and investment to our community as we visit the headquarters of several Japanese companies with facilities in Shelbyville."

Since the program was established in 2017, Duke Energy has contributed nearly $600,000 in grant funding to organizations that are helping create vibrant economies in Indiana.

To qualify for program consideration, each applicant submitted a plan that would have a direct impact on their community's economic growth. These awards help local and regional economic development organizations fund marketing and strategic efforts in the communities they serve. Amounts varied depending on the size and scope of the project.

This year, grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Accelerate West Central Indiana Economic Development – $5,000

Carroll County Economic Development Corporation – $5,000

Cass County Economic Development – $4,200

City of Batesville – $5,000

– City of Madison Economic Development – $5,000

East Central Indiana Regional Partnership – $5,000

Gibson County Economic Development Corporation – $5,000

Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance – $5,000

Greater Lafayette Economic Alliance – $5,000

Greater Lafayette Commerce – $5,000

Greencastle /Putnam County Development Center – $5,000

/Putnam County Development Center – Grow Wabash County – $5,000

– Hancock Economic Development Council – $2,500

Indy Partnership – $5,000

Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation – $5,000

Knox County Indiana Economic Development – $5,000

Lawrence County Economic Growth Council – $5,000

Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership – $5,000

One Dearborn – $5,000

– Owen County Chamber & Economic Development Corporation – $1,745

Pike County Economic Development Corporation – $5,000

Shelby County Development Corporation – $5,000

Southwest Indiana Development Council – $5,000

Terre Haute Regional Airport – $5,000

Vermillion County Economic Development Council – $1,200

Vermillion Rise Mega Park – $5,000

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

