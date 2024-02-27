Duke Energy supports first responders with $500,000 in grant opportunities for emergency preparedness in South Carolina

News provided by

Duke Energy

27 Feb, 2024, 11:07 ET

  • Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations
  • Application now open for nonprofits, governmental agencies

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is launching the third year of its $500,000 microgrant program to invest in emergency preparedness organizations across South Carolina to increase their resiliency to major weather events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training.

The application process is open now through April 12.

"When severe weather impacts communities across our state, we work alongside local emergency management and law enforcement teams to restore life back to normal," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "These grants will help provide our fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

Nonprofits and governmental agencies across the state are eligible to apply and may request funds up to $20,000.

Grant applications may include, but are not limited to, projects that focus on:

  • Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life
  • Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios
  • Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios
  • Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather
  • Community storm preparedness trainings, materials, kits or shelters
  • Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather

Since 2022, Duke Energy has provided 66 microgrants totaling $1 million to nonprofits and local agencies across the Palmetto State supporting training, essential equipment and life-saving technology to aid in disaster planning and response.

"In any type of major event, communication is a critical component of the public safety response to that event," said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. "The purchase of radio equipment last year, via the grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, will help public safety agencies in Oconee County accomplish those tasks more efficiently for the safety of our citizens, which is our number one priority. The grant allowed for the purchase of handheld radios that we will give to the South Carolina Highway Patrol as well as the Department of Natural Resources that will allow them to directly communicate with our deputies."

Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear. 

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Contact: Ryan Mosier
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Also from this source

Duke Energy celebrates Black History Month with $75,000 in grants supporting community and cultural programs in South Carolina

Duke Energy celebrates Black History Month with $75,000 in grants supporting community and cultural programs in South Carolina

In recognition of Black History Month, the Duke Energy Foundation has provided $75,000 in grants to organizations in South Carolina that serve...
Duke Energy supports fellow first responders with more than $200,000 in grants for emergency preparedness in Indiana

Duke Energy supports fellow first responders with more than $200,000 in grants for emergency preparedness in Indiana

First responders across Indiana, including local police, fire and emergency management agencies (EMAs), will benefit from more than $200,000 in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gas

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.