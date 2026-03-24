Duluth Trading Company Introduces Max Gluteus, A New Mascot Celebrating Its Underwear

The brand's newest campaign and mascot, devoted to hardworking butts

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear and casual wear known for its underwear and sense of humor, is introducing a new campaign "For Folks Who Work Their Butts Off." It includes a memorable butt-shaped mascot with a singular mission: stand up for the hardest-working body part in America.

Max Gluteus

Meet Max Gluteus: the animated, unabashed champion of comfort and coverage, debuting as the face (and, naturally, the backside) of Duluth Trading's latest integrated creative campaign. Created to honor the grit, grind and get-after-it spirit of Duluth Trading customers everywhere, Max Gluteus is determined to put hardworking butts in Duluth Trading's harder-working underwear.

Leading in Underwear

When it comes to underwear design and innovation, Duluth Trading has been leading the category for over 20 years with all patterns hand-drawn in-house. The proof is in the numbers:

Average customer rating of 4.7 stars*

1,807 five-star reviews out of 2,650 reviews in the last year*

Currently 111 color options and 99 style variations across men's and women's underwear

"Folks can't take life on with their own two hands if their undies are on life support," said Ricker Schlecht, SVP of Product Development at Duluth Trading. "Duluth Trading has always held up our end by protecting yours. Chafing, sagging, bog bottom – our unders tame each one. Max Gluteus is a monument to that. He's here to celebrate people who work their butts off."

A Cheeky Creative Campaign

Duluth Trading's creative campaign introducing Max Gluteus was developed in partnership with Planet Propaganda, who brings to life Duluth's bold, irreverent voice that doesn't take itself too seriously. Max Gluteus appears throughout the campaign as a steadfast advocate for hardworking folks and hardworking butts who lift, climb and move through long days without a complaint.

"We discovered the journey to network approval is surprisingly nuanced for an animated backside," added Garth Weber, SVP of Brand and Marketing at Duluth Trading. "But for Max, The G.L.U.T.E., it was worth the effort. In him, we have an ambassador who keeps the cheek (sorry, had to) and celebrates our unrivaled fandom for our unders."

The campaign has rolled out across digital, social, retail and additional paid channels nationwide, putting Max Gluteus front and center in a declaration that Duluth Trading dominates underwear. You can see Max Gluteus showcasing Duluth's unders across the current college basketball tournament, streaming pro hockey games, paid social ads and select out-of-home locations.

In honor of Max's arrival, Duluth Trading will also be celebrating Underwear Week from March 30 through April 5. During the online and in-store promotion, customers can score savings on Duluth's beloved unders:

$18 Men's Buck Naked® Underwear

$15 Women's Buck Naked Underwear

$22 Men's Armachillo Underwear

$13 Women's Dang Soft Underwear

25% off women's bras

$10 select men's and women's underwear patterns

Engineered for Hardworking Butts

From Armachillo's advanced cooling technology and Buck Naked's signature "no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat" promise, Duluth Trading underwear is engineered to solve common apparel gripes with thoughtful design. Every stitch, stretch panel, waistband and print is crafted with purpose, because hardworking people shouldn't have to think twice about what's underneath it all. Max Gluteus simply makes it official: when it comes to underwear innovation, superior comfort and customer-backed affinity, Duluth Trading has officially staked its claim.

To shop Duluth Trading's collection of best-selling underwear, visit duluthtrading.com/underwear.

To watch the new campaign video and meet Max Gluteus: https://youtu.be/uJLTsj3mqi0?si=8F8kiTk2BL61GGQb.

*Reviews from duluthtrading.com across all current underwear styles.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 60+ Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

Media Contact:

TURNER Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Duluth Trading Company