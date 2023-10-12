Duluth Trading Co. Celebrates One Warm Coat Day with Nationwide Coat Drive

All retail locations accepting gently worn outerwear donations through Oct. 20 in partnership with One Warm Coat

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin-based lifestyle brand, Duluth Trading Co., and national nonprofit organization, One Warm Coat, are partnering to share warmth with people in need this Fall. Now through Friday, October 20, the two brands are hosting a nationwide coat drive at each of Duluth Trading's 65 retail stores, inviting community members to bring in new or gently worn outerwear items for donation.

"Duluth Trading Co. is proud to partner with One Warm Coat and support its work in providing coats to those in need this season," said Sam Sato, President and CEO at Duluth Trading. "We hope these events at Duluth Trading stores help provide warmth and comfort to folks in our communities, and also inspire Duluth Trading employees and customers to get involved in the effort."

Duluth Trading is accepting donations of all new or gently worn outerwear items, regardless of brand, style or size. In exchange for each outerwear donation made at a Duluth Trading store, the retailer will be offering participating donors $20.00 off any jacket purchase or $10.00 off any fleece or vest purchase.

Additionally, ahead of One Warm Coat Day, a national day of awareness and activation on October 17, Duluth Trading has committed to donating $25,000 directly to One Warm Coat, allowing the organization to warm 25,000 people in need and help create further impact on its mission.

To find a Duluth Trading store near you, visit www.duluthtrading.com/find-stores, and to learn more about One Warm Coat's mission and work, visit https://www.onewarmcoat.org/.

About Duluth Trading

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. caters to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About One Warm Coat

One Warm Coat is a national cloud-based nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Since 1992, One Warm Coat has facilitated 50,000 coat drives across the country, collecting 8 million coats that have been distributed through more than 1,500 nonprofit partners, and keeping more than 19 million pounds of textiles out of landfills. Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. One Warm Coat believes in each person's right to shelter from the elements and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.

Media Contact: Jessica SchianodiCola | (212) 453-3490 | [email protected]

SOURCE Duluth Trading

