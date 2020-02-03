Dumped On Valentine's Day? World's Best Cat Litter™ Urges Cat Lovers To Break Up With Their Box.

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World's Best Cat Litter™ is challenging cat lovers to break up with their litter boxes this Valentine's Day and start a new relationship with their line of long-lasting and naturally safe cat litters.

The new campaign from the #1 selling natural cat litter brand challenges consumers to "Dump the Smells, Mess and Dust" of traditional litters, and fall in love with the only litter that harnesses the power of super-absorbent whole-kernel corn. The effort focuses on helping cat lovers have a healthier relationship with the litter box.

Cat lovers interested in taking part in the new challenge are encouraged to try a bag of World's Best Cat Litter™ and then sign up for the 30-day challenge at DumpYourLitter.com. Once signed up, participants will receive an email each week featuring tips on how to switch, fun contests, chances to support shelter cats and more.

Participants will also be given an opportunity to upload a photo in an exclusive "I Dumped My Litter" photo frame and share the story of why they switched for a chance to win free* litter for a year. Once the challenge is over, participants will be rewarded with a $5 OFF coupon towards their next purchase of World's Best Cat Litter™.

"We've all had friends in relationships that we knew weren't great for them. We don't think cat lovers should ever have to settle and this challenge makes it easy and fun to start a healthy relationship with their litter box," said Jean Broders, senior brand manager, Kent Pet Group. "World's Best Cat Litter™ offers seven natural litter formulas – each specially formulated for long-lasting performance for cat lovers who want the best for their cats."

The challenge — which runs January 25, 2020 through March 31, 2020 — kicks off just in time for the year's most romantic holiday and will be featured in a variety of retail stores across the country.

Visit DumpYourLitter.com for more details.

About World's Best Cat Litter™:

World's Best Cat Litter™ is a family of natural cat litters that harnesses the power of naturally absorbent corn to guarantee outstanding odor control, quick clumping and easy scooping. Offered in a variety of clumping formulas and sizes, the litter is available online and in PetSmart®, PETCO®, Target® and select Walmart® stores, and other leading pet and grocery stores nationwide. World's Best Cat Litter™ is produced by Kent Pet Group, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Visit www.worldsbestcatlitter.com

SOURCE World's Best Cat Litter

Related Links

http://www.worldsbestcatlitter.com

