Dumplings Market to Grow by USD 4.72 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Diverse Varieties and AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dumplings market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Several dumpling varieties is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising claims of no-preservatives or additives. However, frequent dumplings product recalls poses a challenge. Key market players include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Din Tai Fung, Famous Gyoza Co. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gubok Dumplings, Hakka PTY Ltd., Humpty Dumplings, Impossible Foods Inc., J and J Snack Foods Corp., Nestle SA, NH Foods Ltd., OHSHO FOOD SERVICE Corporation, Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings, Seawaves Frozen Food Pte Ltd, Synear Food Co. Ltd, The Dumpling Company, and Wei-Chuan USA Inc..

Global Dumplings Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type

(Non-vegetarian filling and Vegetarian filling), and

Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South

America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Charoen

Pokphand Foods PCL, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Din

Tai Fung, Famous Gyoza Co. Ltd., General Mills

Inc., Gubok Dumplings, Hakka PTY Ltd., Humpty

Dumplings, Impossible Foods Inc., J and J Snack

Foods Corp., Nestle SA, NH Foods Ltd., OHSHO

FOOD SERVICE Corporation, Qing Xiang Yuan

Dumplings, Seawaves Frozen Food Pte Ltd,

Synear Food Co. Ltd, The Dumpling Company,

and Wei-Chuan USA Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global dumplings market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for convenient and healthier food options. Consumers are increasingly preferring products with clean labels, free from additives and preservatives. This trend is particularly noticeable in packaged foods. The presence of preservatives and additives, such as boric acid and coloring agents, in dumplings can hinder market expansion. In response, manufacturers are focusing on labeling and introducing natural, additive-free, and preservative-free dumpling varieties. Companies like Golden Fry, Skinner, and Feel Good Foods are leading this trend. As a result, the global dumplings market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The Dumplings Market is witnessing a health-focused shift as consumers seek out nutritious and high-quality dumpling options. Specialty food ingredients, such as natural, vegan, gluten-free, and organic ingredients, are in demand. Functional benefits, like the addition of vitamins, minerals, and protein, are also important. Price volatility of commodity food ingredients and inflation are impacting the market. Value-added offerings, such as fortified foods and application-specific ingredients like hydrocolloids, are gaining popularity. Technological benefits, such as clean label trends and the use of natural preservatives like p-Coumaric Acid, are also driving growth. Bakery and confectionery applications, as well as nutraceuticals, are key sectors. Customer service and application-specific ingredients are crucial for success in this market. Processed food products, including ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat dumplings, continue to be popular, but sensory ingredients and organic trends are influencing their development.

Market Challenges

The global dumplings market has experienced several product recalls in recent years due to contaminated raw materials, allergens, or incorrect labeling. These issues can negatively impact market growth and consumer trust. For instance, in July 2023 , 1,500 pounds of frozen dumpling products from Maryland were recalled due to lack of federal inspection. Similarly, in January 2020 , contaminated dumpling products were seized in the Philippines , bearing the packaging of General Mills Inc .'s Wanchai Ferry brand. General Mills distanced itself from the seized products, stating no distribution channels in the Philippines . Product recalls can lead to significant financial losses and damage brand images for vendors. Therefore, ensuring food safety and regulatory compliance is crucial to mitigate risks and maintain consumer confidence in the dumplings market.

Segment Overview

This dumplings market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Non-vegetarian filling

2.2 Vegetarian filling Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel held the largest market share in the global dumplings market in 2022. This segment comprises hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, and other retailers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets have been expanding their inventory of tea brands and increasing shelf space for frozen foods like dumplings. Buyers prefer offline stores due to their convenience, quick accessibility, and buyer-friendly offers. The prominent presence of dumplings on offline store shelves enhances product visibility, drawing in more consumers and resulting in impulse purchases. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the offline distribution segment in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Dumplings Market is witnessing a significant shift towards healthier and more nutritious options, as consumers increasingly seek out specialty food ingredients that offer functional and technical benefits. Quality production is paramount in this industry, with challenges including the use of processed foods, sweeteners, acidulants, preservatives, enzymes, and emulsifiers. However, the trend towards natural, vegan, gluten-free, and value-added options is driving innovation and growth. Bakery and confectionery applications dominate the market, but nutraceuticals and commodity food ingredients are also gaining popularity. Price volatility is a key consideration, with suppliers and manufacturers seeking to mitigate risks through strategic sourcing and value-added processing. Sensory ingredients play a crucial role in enhancing the taste, texture, and appearance of dumplings, adding to their overall appeal.

Market Research Overview

The Dumplings Market is experiencing a significant health-focused shift, with consumers increasingly seeking out healthy and nutritious options. Specialty food ingredients are in high demand for creating quality dumpling products, including functional benefits from enzymes, emulsifiers, and hydrocolloids. Natural, vegan, gluten-free, and organic ingredients are becoming the norm, driving innovation in the bakery and confectionery sectors. Price volatility and inflation are challenges for manufacturers, making value-added and application-specific ingredients essential. Sweeteners like Erytesse erythritol and organic certified ingredients offer clean label solutions, while plant-based diets and chronic health issues fuel demand for fortified foods with vitamins, minerals, protein, omega-3, and dietary fiber. Technological benefits, such as improved processing and clean label trends, enable the creation of processed food products like ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat dumplings. Customer service and product innovation remain crucial, with p-Coumaric Acid and dairy-based flavorings adding sensory appeal to the offerings. The market is diverse, encompassing commodity food ingredients, nutraceuticals, and beverage products. Organic trends and lifestyle differences continue to influence the market, with a growing emphasis on veganism and food reformulation. The future of the Dumplings Market lies in catering to these evolving consumer preferences and demands.

