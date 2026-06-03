Dun & Bradstreet and OpenAI Collaborate to Power Finance Workflows for Enterprises and Small Businesses

The D&B Commercial Graph Brings Verified Business Context into ChatGPT and Codex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced a collaboration with OpenAI that enables users to access the D&B Commercial Graph™ in ChatGPT and Codex via Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. These plugins allow financial professionals to bring verified business identity, ownership, relationship, credit and risk data directly into their workspace to accelerate due diligence, financial reporting, validation, guidance and credit origination.

Anchored by the D-U-N-S® Number business identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph serves as the foundational context layer for understanding business identity, relationships, and risk across the global economy. AI agents depend on verified business information in the context layer to deliver value and ROI for finance functions.

With these integrations, Dun & Bradstreet customers can now securely connect D&B-hosted MCP servers directly to ChatGPT and Codex, leveraging natural language prompts and custom agents to streamline workflows from months to minutes. Users can also leverage D&B's Finance Analytics tools via MCP server, enabling automated business credit decisions powered by real-time insight into hundreds of millions of businesses and a rules-based engine. This allows finance teams to identify and manage risk across their entire portfolio in a "headless" AI architecture.

"AI is quickly becoming a core part of how organizations make decisions across finance, risk, and growth, and its impact depends on the quality of the data behind it," said Scott Spencer, General Manager, Finance & Credit at Dun & Bradstreet. "By bringing the D&B Commercial Graph into ChatGPT and Codex, we're meeting customers where they are working. This helps teams of all sizes, including small and mid-sized businesses, to embrace the power of AI with confidence in their workflows."

The D&B Commercial Graph™ integrates public and proprietary commercial signals, as well as directly contributed business information, to create a continuously validated view of business identity, ownership, supplier relationships, financials, and risk indicators. The result is an authoritative view of how businesses connect and operate globally. With more than 100 billion verifications, tests, and checks each month, D&B's Commercial Graph delivers coverage, accuracy, consistency, and governance across enterprise systems and AI applications.

Get started streamlining finance workflows with D&B business data in ChatGPT and Codex.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D‑U‑N‑S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.