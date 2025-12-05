DUNAMIS PREMIUM SPIRITS AWAKENS SLEEPING GIANTS

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunamis Premium Spirits is making bold moves in the bourbon industry and, according to Founder & CEO Victor Young, the momentum is just beginning. "It's time to awaken the giants," says Young. "We now have the right retail and distribution partners in place to release our next generation of products across the United States and into Europe."

Founder/CEO Victor Young of Dunamis Premium Spirits

During a recent fireside chat with select retail partners, Young introduced Dunamis Premium Spirits' strategic Kentucky–Texas–Florida production model, designed to significantly increase annual output while expanding the brand's library of rare, premium blends. This approach allows Dunamis to introduce more specialty expressions than could be produced through in-house fermentation alone.

"Our discovery was simple but transformational," Young explains. "By blending our Kentucky 7-year bourbon with 7-year Texas-aged bourbon and finishing with Zephyrhills, Florida water, we unlocked an exceptional profile. The maturity of Kentucky bourbon, the smooth character of Texas aging, and the purity of Florida water resulted in a Double Gold–winning expression that speaks for itself."

Rather than adding unnecessary strain to barrel inventories nationwide, Dunamis uses new-make bourbon distillate sourced from trusted partners in both Kentucky and Texas. Dunamis then completes the process—aging, blending, flavor refinement, and packaging—at its corporate headquarters. "It's our recipe, our flavor, and our packaging at the end of the day," says Young.

Dunamis Premium Spirits successfully launched its iconic five-year Dunamis Interstellar Bourbon with Majestic Rose Distributing, expanded through Anheuser-Busch distributors, and most recently partnered with RNDC. With distribution reach now spanning more than international retail buyers have already expressed strong enthusiasm for the Dunamis brand and its signature "greatness" messaging. Young emphasizes that producing a premium product is only the beginning: "Crafting high-quality bourbon is a requirement—not a benefit. Our mission is to bring forward exceptional flavor profiles that inspire consumers and elevate our retail partners' shelves."

All Dunamis bourbons will continue to be aged, blended, and bottled at the company's Florida headquarters.

About Dunamis Premium Spirits

Founded in 2021 and based in Zephyrhills, Florida, Dunamis Premium Spirits is inspired by aviation, excellence, and legacy. The brand crafts a premium lineup of bourbon, rum, gin, and vodka designed for those who seek purpose and quality in every sip. Distributed across Florida, Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and North Carolina Dunamis continues to expand with mission-led initiatives and award-winning craftsmanship.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838725/Dunamis__Founder_CEO_Victor_Young_of_Dunamis_Premium_Spirits.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661721/DUNAMIS_PREMIUM_SPIRITS__Logo.jpg