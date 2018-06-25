Dunes Point Capital has acquired Sonneman - A Way of Light

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP provided the equity for the Transaction. The debt for the Transaction was provided by M&T Bank and affiliates of GSO Capital Partners LP.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Wells Fargo Securities served as financial advisor to the Company.

About DPC: Founded in 2013, DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $500 million. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Sonneman – A Way of Light: Founded in 2003, the Company is a designer and manufacturer of high-end architectural lighting for commercial and residential applications. The Company was founded by Robert Sonneman, who has been designing modern lighting fixtures for 50 years. The Company's product lines include 1,800 SKUs, with over 100 new product introductions annually. For more information, please visit www.sonnemanawayoflight.com.

