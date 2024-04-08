Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Atalys LLC's Acquisition of Schnipke Engraving Co., LLC

RYE, N.Y., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalys, LLC ("Atalys") has acquired Schnipke Engraving Co., LLC ("Schnipke"). Located in Ottoville, OH, Schnipke is a medical contract manufacturer with injection molding, tooling, and assembly capabilities. Schnipke has two manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Arizona and employs approximately 150 people. For more information, please visit www.schnipke.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Atalys: Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Atalys is a manufacturer of complex, high precision parts primarily for the medical device industry. For more information, please visit www.atalys.com.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP