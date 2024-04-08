Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Atalys LLC's Acquisition of Schnipke Engraving Co., LLC

News provided by

Dunes Point Capital, LP

08 Apr, 2024, 10:26 ET

RYE, N.Y., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalys, LLC ("Atalys") has acquired Schnipke Engraving Co., LLC ("Schnipke"). Located in Ottoville, OH, Schnipke is a medical contract manufacturer with injection molding, tooling, and assembly capabilities. Schnipke has two manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Arizona and employs approximately 150 people. For more information, please visit www.schnipke.com

About DPC:  DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Atalys:  Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Atalys is a manufacturer of complex, high precision parts primarily for the medical device industry. For more information, please visit www.atalys.com.

About Schnipke:  Schnipke is a medical contract manufacturer with injection molding, tooling, and assembly capabilities.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

Also from this source

Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Unified Door & Hardware Group's Acquisition of Door Supply of N.J., Inc.

Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Door Supply of N.J., Inc....

Dunes Point Capital, LP Raises $800 Million, Exceeding Target of $775 Million.

Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") announced it has closed Dunes Point Capital Fund III (the "Fund"), with total capital commitments of $800 million,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics