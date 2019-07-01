Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Investment in Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC

RYE, N.Y., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has made an investment in Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified"). Headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ, Unified is a value-add distributor of doors and hardware for commercial, multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, public, and industrial end market sectors. Unified has 15 locations throughout 10 states in the US, predominately in large metropolitan areas, and employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit http://www.udhgroup.com/.

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by funds managed or advised by GSO Capital Partners LP and M&T Bank.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group, LLC served as financial advisor to DPC. Mufson Howe Hunter & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Unified.

About DPC: Founded in 2013, DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $500 million. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified"): Headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ, Unified is a value-add distributor of doors and hardware for commercial, multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, public, and industrial end market sectors. Unified has 15 locations throughout 10 states in the US, predominately in large metropolitan areas, and employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit http://www.udhgroup.com/.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

Related Links

http://www.dunespointcapital.com

