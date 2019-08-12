Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Investment in Vanguard Packaging, Inc., Advanced Logistics & Fulfillment, LLC and Great Plains Packaging, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has made an investment in Vanguard Packaging, Inc., Advanced Logistics & Fulfillment, LLC, and Great Plains Packaging, Inc. (together "Vanguard"). Located in Kansas City, MO, Vanguard is a designer and manufacturer of high graphic corrugated displays, retail ready packaging, industrial packaging products and related assembly, logistics and fulfillment services. Vanguard has its operations and headquarters in Kansas City, MO and sales and design offices in Maryland Heights, MO and Bentonville, AR. Vanguard employs approximately 200 people. For more information, please visit https://www.vanguardpkg.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Churchill Asset Management.

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Mesirow Financial served as financial advisor to Vanguard.

About DPC: Founded in 2013, DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $500 million. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

