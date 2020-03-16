Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Signing a Purchase Agreement to Sell the Distribution Business of Harvey Building Products

RYE, N.Y., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the distribution business of Harvey Building Products ("Harvey") to Lansing Building Products ("Lansing"). The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020. Simultaneously, Lansing entered into a definitive agreement to sell a majority interest to Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL). DPC will retain the manufacturing business of Harvey.

Located in Waltham, MA, the distribution business of Harvey sells windows, doors, roofing, siding and other building materials directly to contractors, builders, general contractors and other building industry professionals. The distribution business of Harvey operates 36 distribution centers and 14 product showrooms that are open to the public in the Northeast.

Harvey separately owns a manufacturing business that manufactures and sells windows and doors under the Harvey, Northeast Building Products, Soft-Lite, and Thermo-Tech brands, which will be retained by DPC. For more information, please visit www.harveybp.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Harvey: Founded in 1961, Harvey is both a distributor of exterior building products and a manufacturer of windows and doors. The distribution business of Harvey operates 36 distribution centers and 14 product showrooms that are open to the public. The manufacturing business of Harvey manufactures and sells windows and doors under the Harvey, Northeast Building Products, Soft-Lite, and Thermo-Tech brands. For more information, please visit www.harveybp.com.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

Related Links

http://www.dunespointcapital.com

